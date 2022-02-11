Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kazuha story quest, Xiao's artifacts and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some new content coming during the 2.6 update, including a possible Kazuha story quest. This quest would likely delve deeper into Kazuha's character, and reveal new information about this wandering samurai.

Kazuha is one of the game's most popular characters, and more screentime would definitely be appreciated. Fans can also find out about some new artifacts that look perfect for Xiao, another powerful 5-star.

The 2.6 update looks like it will be packed with new content, and players can find out more about it here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New quest for Kazuha and more

Thanks to leaks, fans now know about a possible Kazuha story quest in the 2.6 update. This update seems to be bringing a ton of focus to the game's Anemo 5-stars, with Xiao also receiving a new artifact set that complements his kit perfectly.

This new Kazuha quest doesn't have much information about it released yet, but it's likely to give fans a better look at his past and reveal more about his origins.

Kazuha is still quite popular and often used in much of the game's hardest content. Fans will definitely want to see his character explored more in a personal story quest.

As the 2.6 beta progresses, players will likely learn more about this quest. The update seems to be centered around the Chasm, which may be part of Kazuha's new story quest.

New Xiao artifacts

It seems as though Xiao will also be getting some spotlight in this new Genshin Impact update, as an artifact set that is perfect for his kit will be released during this update. The 2.6 update will bring a new set that synergizes with his Elemental Burst, granting Xiao stat bonuses whenever he loses health. Here's how it works:

2PC: Increases the wielder's ATK% by 18%.

4PC: After using an Elemental Burst, the wielder will gain a 10% ATK% bonus. Whenever HP is lost, ATK% is increased again by 10% up to 4 stacks. This effect will last 16 seconds, and the buff is removed once they leave the field. This effect doesn't occur upon taking damage, but when HP is lost due to an ability.

This artifact set seems perfect for Xiao in Genshin Impact, as it grants him a massive damage boost after he uses his Elemental Burst. Xiao fans will want to make sure they have enough Resin to farm for this set once it releases.

Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to be a great update for fans of the game's Anemo 5-stars thanks to these new quests and artifacts.

