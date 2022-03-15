All Genshin Impact ascension materials for Ayato as per leaks

Genshin Impact's 2.6 beta is coming to an end, and leaks have revealed all the information about Kamisato Ayato to the community. These leaks have revealed the list of materials players need to farm to ascend Kamisato Ayato’s level and talents.

All of these materials are already available to farm in the current version of the game. Players can pre-farm all his ascension materials in the Inazuma region without having to wait for the upcoming update.

Kamisato Ayato is coming in the first half of the 2.6 version on his concurrent event wish banner. Here are all the Genshin Impact ascension materials players will need as per leaks.

Note: While these leaks stem from data mined elements from the beta, the ascension materials are unconfirmed and may change before release.

Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato ascension materials revealed in leaks

Players will need the following materials to max out Kamisato Ayato’s level and talents:

Sakura Blooms

Players will need an electro character such as Lisa to collect Sakura Blooms, which can be found all across Inazuma. Ayato needs a total of 168 Sakura Blooms to max out his level. 75 Sakura Blooms are spawned together, and after collecting them all, players will have to wait for about two days before they respawn.

Dew of Repudiation & Varunada Lazurite Gems

Boss Drops from Hydro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can fight the Hydro Hypostasis to farm Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite Gems required for Kamisato Ayato. A total of 46 Dew of Repudiation is required to max out his ascension.

Additionally, players will need six Gems, nine Chunks, nine Fragments, and one Sliver of Varunada Lazurite to ascend Kamisato Ayato to level 90. Varunada Lazurite Gems can also be crafted on the crafting bench.

Handguards from Nobushi & Kairagi

Old/ Kageuichi/ Famed Handguards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can obtain Old/Kageuichi/Famed Handguards by fighting Nobushi and Kairagi, which can be found all across Inazuma.

To max out Ayato’s level, players will require 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Handguards. Additionally, players will need to obtain 18 Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, and 93 Famed Handguards as well to max out Ayato’s talents.

Teachings of Elegance / Guide to Elegance / Philosophies of Elegance

Talent Level-up Materials from Violet Court (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can complete the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday to obtain this talent level-up material for Kamisato Ayato. He will need 9 Teachings, 63 Guides, and 114 Philosophies of Elegance to max out all his talents.

Mudra of the Malefic General

Mudra of the Malefic General (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can farm this material from the End of the Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain. Since this is a trounce domain, players can only claim the rewards once a week.

Hence, this should be a top priority for players if they want to max out his talents quickly after obtaining Kamisato Ayato from the banner. Players will have to complete Raiden Shogun’s second story quest to unlock this domain.

Edited by Danyal Arabi