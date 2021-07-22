All Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact

Sakura Blooms are necessary to ascend Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Players need 168 Sakura Blooms to fully ascend Kamisato Ayaka. As of right now, no other playable character needs this in Genshin Impact (although that can change in the future).

Like other Local Specialties, the Sakura Bloom is exclusive to its region (it is only available in Inazuma). Sakura Blooms take 48 hours to respawn after being harvested.

This article will go over the renewable spawn locations for the Sakura Bloom in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. It won't include chest spawns or other locations in future updates.

Sakura Bloom locations within Genshin Impact's Inazuma

A map showing off all of the Sakura Bloom spawn locations in Genshin Impact (Image via Map Genie)

It is important to note that Genshin Impact players can only collect Sakura Blooms if they hit it with an Electro attack.

Sakura Blooms are essentially the Electro variant of Dandelion Seeds, which means that characters who can quickly use an Electro move are great for farming them.

The following characters have Electro in Genshin Impact:

Beidou

Fischl

Keqing

Lisa

Razor

Traveler (Electro)

Lisa is a free unit and can use Electro attacks efficiently, making her a reliable choice for farming Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact.

Having said that, any Electro unit will suffice as Sakura Blooms are still easy to collect.

Interactive map for Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who want a more interactive map can use the one given above. It displays many Sakura Bloom locations and provides zooming/panning features.

As players can see, the majority of Sakura Blooms can be farmed on the north side of Inazuma, with 39 Sakura Blooms in the top half of Narukami Island.

There are currently over 50 Sakura Blooms for players to find in Genshin Impact, which means it will be a while until players can collect enough Sakura Blooms to fully ascend Kamisato Ayaka.

Note: The Interactive Map shown above has several useful locations. However, it is missing a few locations shown in the previous map.

Farming Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

If Genshin Impact players do not know how they should proceed with farming, they should look no further than the YouTube video above.

By following the farming route detailed in the video, players will easily be able to collect all of the available Sakura Bloom spawns in Genshin Impact within 10 minutes or so.

