Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Inazuma interactive map, character banner schedule, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 is just days away, and the long-awaited Inazuma region is almost here.

To give players insight into the update, Appsample’s interactive map now features Inazuma, with specifically marked waypoints.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will also introduce three new characters from Inazuma: Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

Inazuma waypoints marked on the Genshin Impact interactive map

Genshin Impact interactive map: Inazuma (image via Appsample)

Appsample’s version of the Genshin Impact interactive map now shows several key areas in Inazuma. Players can find three Statues of the Seven, six domains, and one Electroculus marked on the map.

Inazuma seems smaller than the other nations in Teyavat, though it’s possible that more islands will be added to the nation in future updates.

Regardless, Inazuma, as it currently appears, should be big enough to keep players busy for a while.

Inazuma in the Teyvat map (image via Appsample)

More specific leaks surrounding the new domains in Inazuma have been doing the rounds. Of the six new domains, one will each provide talent books, weapon ascension materials, and artifacts.

The other three domain markers shown on the map may represent one-time reward domains or weekly bosses.

Inazuma's domains are also visually different from the current domains in Genshin Impact based on leaked screenshots.

One Electroculus is marked on Appsample's map and is represented by the purple icon. Of course, like other "-oculus" items in Genshin Impact, players will surely be able to collect more than a single Electroculus in Inazuma.

Appsample's map of Inazuma also lists eight local specialties in the guide, though no markers exist yet.

Inazuma local specialties (image via Appsample)

Of these items, miHoYo confirmed Onikabuto, Dendrobium, Naku Weed, and Lavender Melon in a recent HoYoLAB article.

Sakura Blooms are also mentioned in the article, and players can seemingly collect them to gain favor in Inazuma. Sakura Blooms may be related to the rumored Sacred Sakura Tree, which players can level up for rewards.

Sakura Bloom (image via miHoYo)

Onikabuto (image via miHoYo)

Naku Weed (image via Genshin Impact)

Dendrobium (image via miHoYo)

Lavender Melon (image via miHoYo)

It's uncertain where exactly these items will be available in Inazuma. However, miHoYo has said that Onikabuto will appear in areas rich in Electro energy.

Genshin Impact players will just have to wait until Inazuma is released to find out exactly where to farm these local items.

Character banner schedule for Genshin Impact 2.0

Three Inazuma natives will become playable characters in the upcoming version of Genshin Impact.

Ayaka’s banner will begin as soon as the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is released on July 21 (or July 20 for some timezones). Yoimiya’s banner, featuring Sayu, will come afterward.

According to leaks, Ninguang, Yanfei, and Chongyun will be featured in Ayaka’s banner.

Players who missed Yanfei upon her initial release should have the opportunity to summon her in this banner.

Many players may also want more constellations for Ninguang, who hasn't been featured since early March.

For now, leakers have more information about Ayaka’s banner than Yoimiya's. Apart from Sayu, the featured 4-star characters on Yoimiya’s banner are still unknown.

Since it seems like the two character banners will run throughout version 2.0, Yoimiya and Sayu's release date will likely come three weeks after the update.

