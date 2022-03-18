How to get 16700+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Genshin Impact's 2.6 livestream has come to an end and players now know what to expect in the next version of the game. Some of the new additions will be three character banners that will be added, along with two weapon banners.

With a new map and events for version 2.6, gamers may wonder how many Primogems they will be able to obtain from the entire version. Not to mention, they might need a lot of Fates to pull for their favorite characters when their banner is available. Here is an overview of how many Primogems players can collect in version 2.6

How to get Fates worth 16700+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6 update

For starters, Genshin Impact players can go through the list below to get the gist of how they can farm Primogems in version 2.6.

Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Soujourner's Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass = 4 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems (1320 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Map = 500 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Runs = 60 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems Version 2.6 Livestream Codes = 300 Primogems

However, F2P and P2P players will have a different amount of Primogems by the end of version 2.6. For F2P gamers, they will collect a total of 11,640 Primogems worth of Fate, without the addition of Gnostic Hymn and Blessing of the Welkin Moon. Meanwhile, P2P players will be able to gain 16,740 Primogems.

A detailed guide to obtain 16740 Primogems in 2.6 update

1) Maintenance Compensation

Maintenance and Issue Fix Compensation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maintenance is always scheduled and informed to the players ahead of time for the inconvenience. Once the update is completed, the developers will gift all players 300 Primogems to make it up to them.

2) Issue Fix Compensation

Besides maintenance, bugs and issue fixes will also receive another 300 Primogems as compensation. Players can access both of these rewards from their in-game mail.

3) Daily Commissions

Daily Commission Rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each version of Genshin Impact is usually active for 42 days. Travelers can complete their Daily Commissions, which will reset every day for six weeks, earning them a total of 2520 Primogems.

4) Soujourner's Battle Pass

Battle Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Battle Pass is a reward every player in Genshin Impact gets in every update. By completing tasks and leveling up the Battle Pass, they will receive rewards such as five Acquaint Fates, which is equivalent to 800 Primogems.

5) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass

Gnostic Hymn is similar to the Sojourner's Battle Pass, but with more rewards that can be obtained using real-life cash to unlock it. Travelers who buy Gnostic Hymns and complete the various tasks can obtain 4 Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems. In other words, they will collect 1320 Primogems.

6) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is another method purely for P2P players as they need to use real-life money tobuy it. With the purchase, players will get 90 Primogems daily by opening their account in the game. In total, they will receive 3780 Primogems from this method alone.

7) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stardust Exchange is a shop in Paimon's Bargain, where players can buy Intertwined and Acquaint Fates every month. The shop provides a total of 10 Fates every month, so players can obtain 3200 Primogems by combining the total Fates from both April and May.

8) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spiral Abyss will reset three times during Genshin Impact version 2.6. In each cycle, Travelers can obtain 600 Primogems by clearing all floors with full stars. A total of 1800 Primogems can be collected from this dungeon.

9) New Map

The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Chasm is a new map that will be added to Genshin Impact 2.6, and players are guaranteed to find new treasure chests and puzzles that will provide Primogems as rewards by clearing them. Travelers who complete exploring the map may obtain at least 500 Primogems.

10) New Events

rektVT✨ PNGTuber @RektOnTwitch



Rewards :

- Free Xinque

- Primogems

- Crown



#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayato



follow for more genshin tweets :) Genshin 2.6 new special eventRewards :- Free Xinque- Primogems- Crownfollow for more genshin tweets :) Genshin 2.6 new special eventRewards :- Free Xinque- Primogems- Crown#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayatofollow for more genshin tweets :) https://t.co/cVIqk2OAxU

The special program preview has confirmed that there will be four new events in the upcoming version. Following the trend from previous events, each of them will give players at least 420 Primogems.

In total, players can receive at least 1680 Primogems by completing all the tasks and challenges given as part of the events.

11) New Achievements

Achievement Pages (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new version always leads to new achievements. Although it is not confirmed how many new achievements will be added to the next update, players can assume that they will obtain about 100 Primogems.

12) Character Test Runs

Three 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Three 5-star characters will have their banner in version 2.6. Their banners will also come with test runs, where players can try their kits before deciding whether to wish for the said character or not. By completing all the test runs, Travelers will obtain 60 Primogems.

13) HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems

HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoLAB)

Another simple method to farm Primogems is by simply checking in to the HoYoLAB forum daily. Over the course of 42 days, they will get 80 Primogems.

14) Version 2.6 Livestream Codes

Version 2.6 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans will receive another 300 Primogems from the new codes that will be released in the 2.6 special program.

Players who follow all the methods mentioned above are bound to collect at least 11,640 Primogems worth of Fates for F2P, and 16740 Primogems for P2P players.

Edited by Atul S