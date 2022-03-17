Top 5 reasons to get Kazuha in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Kaedehara Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact. He is a sword-wielder and specializes in gathering enemies using his Elemental Skill. Although his kit differs significantly from Venti, another Anemo character also great in crowd-control, Kazuha is greatly preferred over the Anemo Archon for various reasons.

The Inazuman Samurai didn't have a set date on when his banner will return. However, players can start saving Primogems for Kazuha as he is currently one of the must-have characters in the game. This article will list why Travelers should get Kaedehara Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

Excellent reasons to get Kaedehara Kazuha in Genshin Impact

1) F2P Friendly

Not every Genshin Impact player is a spender in the game. Most of them are F2P and use any decent weapon for their favorite characters. Kazuha is very friendly when it comes to weapons.

New players and veterans can equip Iron Sting on Kazuha as its passive skill and secondary stats are incredibly beneficial for his kit. Iron Sting is a forgeable weapon from the blacksmith in any region. If they don't have a Sword Billet, gamers can choose other 4-star weapons like Sacrificial Sword and Favonius Sword.

2) Buffer Elemental Mastery for Teams

Besides weapons, players have an easier time farming Kazuha's artifacts as his best stats would be Elemental Mastery. With Viridescent Venerer set bonus, Kazuha's Skill and Burst deal decent damage and boost allies' damage by decreasing the enemies' Elemental Resistance.

3) Spiral Abyss Clearer

Kazuha: 94.4%

Zhongli: 91.3%

Bennett: 91.2%

Xingqiu: 89.9%

Riaiden: 88.9%

Ayaka: 88.1%

Venti: 82.5%

Ganyu: 78.9%

Xiangling: 72.5%

Nowadays, it is rare to see players without Kazuha in their team composition when clearing Spiral Abyss. This is because, for gamers looking to boost their Elemental damage, Kazuha is a must-have character. He offers the party members an additional elemental DMG based on his Elemental Mastery with one of his passive abilities.

In other words, in the present Spiral Abyss, this five-star Anemo sword user can easily create an Electro-Charged reaction. Furthermore, Kazuha's crowd-control talents are instrumental in timed trials challenges in the Spiral Abyss. He can make even the most difficult floors look easy.

4) Great Passive Skill for Exploration

Kazuha's Passive Skill for exploration reduces stamina consumption by 20% when sprinting. In addition, gamers can also take advantage of his flying effects from Elemental Skills. They can easily reach higher places like cliffs and capture the fleeting Crystalfly.

5) Elemental Particle Charger

Kaedehara Kazuha is an excellent energy charger for the team. This is because Anemo has a unique ability to generate extra energy particles. Therefore, the other characters' energy would fill up faster if he continued to perform Elemental Skills or Burst.

Kazuha's ability is best suited for team compositions that rely heavily on Elemental Burst, whether Eula needs a high Energy Cost to cast the Burst or Xiao, whose Burst cannot replenish his Energy.

The next banner in Genshin Impact will be announced in the 2.6 live streams that will premiere in less than 48 hours.

