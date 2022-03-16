Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream date and time officially revealed

Genshin Impact finally revealed the date and time for the next special program. The 2.6 livestream will be held in just a few days, and players will finally get official information regarding the details and developments for version 2.6.

It is safe to assume that the Kamisato siblings will have their banners in the next update, as it is Genshin Impact's habit to include featured 5-star characters in the cover photo. However, players won't honestly know unless they watch the 2.6 special programs that reveal the upcoming character banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.6 special program date and time

The developers of Genshin Impact recently released an official announcement on most of their social media accounts regarding the date and time for the 2.6 special programs.

The next live stream will be on March 18 at 8.00 pm (UTC+8). It is only two days away, and fans won't have to wait long. The stream will be held on different platforms for each language available:

EN on Twitch

KR on YouTube

CN on Bilibili

Furthermore, the EN version will get a replay version on Genshin Impact's official YouTube four hours after the Twitch stream at 12.00 am (UTC+8).

What to expect in Genshin Impact version 2.6

1) Kamisato siblings' character banners

Kamisato Ayato is confirmed to be in version 2.6, as his introduction was announced before the version 2.5 update was available. Therefore, players may want to save their remaining Primogems for the next male Hydro character.

On the other hand, while Kamisato Ayaka is not confirmed to have her banner in the next update, her appearance on the cover photo might give some hope to users who plan to wish for the 5-star Cryo character.

2) New area: The Chasm

During the 2.5 livestream, the developer gave a sneak peek at the following new area in Genshin Impact. Two regions of The Chasm were shown: The Surface and Underground Mines.

In the former, the mine is rich with strange stones and mysterious ores called 'Glazed Sand Crystal,' a raw material often used in making Liyue's porcelain. In the Underground Mines, the pathways were said to be intricate and complex, reminding gamers of Enkanomiya with its dark atmosphere.

The mines here are not only rich in minerals, but the special environmental conditions have also harvested unique fluorescent plants.

3) New enemy in The Chasm

The new enemy in The Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

Ruin Serpent will be the new enemy in version 2.6. Although it is unknown whether it will be a boss-type or common enemy, players can speculate it will be hard to defeat without a proper plan.

The developer introduced Ruin Serpent as a giant serpent that slithers quietly in the shadows of the mine to pave the way for unknown danger. Judging from its appearance, the creature looks like a digging machine of some sort.

Travelers can know more about the 2.6 update by watching the livestream on the respective platforms. Besides that, viewers will also obtain three new redeem codes that will provide Primogems as rewards.

