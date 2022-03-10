Top 5 must-have 5 star characters in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

A plethora of five-star characters have now become playable in Genshin Impact. Following months of anticipation, players and beta testers have finally tested the likes of Yae Miko and Ayato on the battlefield.

The five-star characters in Genshin Impact are known for being exceptional. Their playstyle and damage output are usually better than four-star characters, which explains why players are always eager to unlock them.

On that note, here are five must-have 5-star characters in Genshin Impact.

Best five-star characters to have in Genshin Impact

1) Kazuha

Kazuha has made this list owing to his versatility. He can be placed in a wide range of teams that rely on Elemental damage. Moreover, his crowd control abilities are beneficial in time-based challenges like the Spiral Abyss.

Having Kazuha makes everything easier in Genshin Impact. From breaking shields to handling swarms of enemies, he can help the team in many unique ways.

Lastly, Kazuha can be built to fulfill several roles like support, main DPS, and sub DPS. A build entirely based on EM is ideal for him, and players can go for F2P weapons like Iron Sting as well.

2) Zhongli

Jurabi Therion @Jurabi_therion I will always love Zhongli for having the best design in Genshin. I will miss you so much. Thank you for your wonderful voice, character, and everything. I will always love Zhongli for having the best design in Genshin. I will miss you so much. Thank you for your wonderful voice, character, and everything. https://t.co/ilPTbcp1mF

Even though effects like corrosion and anti-shield enemies have arrived in Genshin Impact, shield characters are still relevant. Accordingly, Zhongli is a must-have unit.

The Geo Archon can produce unbreakable shields and even deal considerable damage with its Elemental Burst if built correctly.

Unlike damage dealers, Zhongli is not easily replaceable. It’s unlikely that any character will be able to provide a 20% decrease in enemy resistance, shields, burst damage, increased resistance to physical and elemental damage, and the petrify effect.

3) Ganyu

Damage dealers will always be the most critical character type in Genshin Impact. Players love to see their units dealing hundreds of thousands of damage and clearing end-game content like the Spiral Abyss comfortably.

Ganyu is a character who can make the majority of boss fights easy. The five-star Cryo bow user is rightly called broken. With Amos' Bow, she is the most robust DPS unit ever.

Ganyu is a DPS character who relies on her Charged Attack for damage. As a result, her efficiency remains unaffected by Domain/Spiral Abyss debuffs that increase the cooldown on Elemental Skills and Bursts.

4) Eula

Eula is another Cryo DPS character who mainly deals physical damage to enemies. The five-star Claymore user is one of the strongest characters in the game, and she has one of the highest base ATK among all Claymore users.

Eula's Elemental Skill can decrease Cryo and the physical resistance of enemies. Moreover, her Elemental Burst causes a ton of AoE physical and Cryo DMG.

5) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is undoubtedly one of the most balanced five-star characters in Genshin Impact. She can be a battery in any team and deal explosive AoE Electro damage with her Elemental Burst.

Unlike many other five-star characters, Raiden has a tailor-made four-star weapon (The Catch) and an artifact set (Emblem of Severed Fate).

The current Spiral Abyss favors Electro-Charged reactions, and Raiden Shogun is a must-have if anyone wants to 36-star the challenge efficiently.

Despite belonging to Electro, Raiden can be utilized across various teams. For instance, the Raiden national team (Raiden, Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu) is one of the most used teams in the game. Eula and Raiden are also absolutely broken when used together.

All in all, every character in miHoYo's action RPG is good (except Amber, of course) and can be used efficiently with the right build. The aforementioned five-star characters are easy to build and versatile, which is why players will not regret unlocking them.

