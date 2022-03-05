Genshin Impact players always look forward to five-star characters, but none can beat the popularity of Bennett. The Mondstadt adventurer is one of the most sought-after four-stars in the game. Bennett is a pyro sword user whose kit allows him to become the most broken support in Genshin Impact, able to heal and buff his teammates at the same time.

Bennett is already an A-tier character without constellations and with multiple constellations, he easily becomes an S-tier. To build this support character, players will need weapons with high base attacks since his elemental burst provides an attack buff straight from Bennett’s base ATK.

This article will cover some of the best 4-star weapons for Bennett in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best 4-star weapons for Bennett

The most optimum way to build Bennett is with tons of HP and Energy Recharge on the character, which helps significantly with his Elemental Burst and the amount of healing done per tick. Players will also need to stack weapons with either a high base attack, which will increase the ATK buff during the Elemental Burst, or weapons with ER secondary stats if players are having problems with Energy Recharge.

We can begin with some good Free-to-Play weapon choices for Bennett:

Prototype Rancour - This is a craftable four-star weapon that is a great option for F2P players since it has one of the highest base attacks in this article. At level 90, the base attack of Prototype Rancour is at a whopping 565 with a 34.5% Physical DMG bonus. The secondary stat or the passive is not that useful on Bennett, but the high base attack certainly makes up for it.

- This is a craftable four-star weapon that is a great option for F2P players since it has one of the highest base attacks in this article. At level 90, the base attack of Prototype Rancour is at a whopping 565 with a 34.5% Physical DMG bonus. The secondary stat or the passive is not that useful on Bennett, but the high base attack certainly makes up for it. Festering Desire - Festering desire is a free limited-event drop from Genshin Impact version 1.2. It is one of the best event-drop weapons in the game which can be used with many characters. At level 90, Festering Desire has a base attack of 510 and 45.9% Energy Recharge as secondary sub-stat. The passive increases Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Skill crit-rate, making it a great option to use if players have this weapon.

Festering desire is a free limited-event drop from Genshin Impact version 1.2. It is one of the best event-drop weapons in the game which can be used with many characters. At level 90, Festering Desire has a base attack of 510 and 45.9% Energy Recharge as secondary sub-stat. The passive increases Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Skill crit-rate, making it a great option to use if players have this weapon. Amenoma Kageuchi - Players can find the blueprint in one of the Inazuma’s world quests. This is a great craftable option for Bennett as at level 90, it has a base attack of 454 with 55.1% ATK as a secondary stat. The passive states that the character will gain a stack when an elemental skill is used. When an elemental burst is used, 6 energy particles will be generated for each stack.

Here are some of the four-star gacha weapons that suits Bennett’s build:

The Alley Flash - Alley Flash is the only weapon with the highest amount of base attack among all four-star options in the entire game. At level 90, it has a massive 620 base attack with 55 Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat. The passive increases the damage dealt by the character by 12%, hence making it one of the best four-star weapons for Bennett.

- Alley Flash is the only weapon with the highest amount of base attack among all four-star options in the entire game. At level 90, it has a massive 620 base attack with 55 Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat. The passive increases the damage dealt by the character by 12%, hence making it one of the best four-star weapons for Bennett. Favonius Sword - Players are advised to use this when their Bennett does not have enough energy to recharge on him. This weapon provides a 454 base attack and 61.3% energy recharge at level 90. Players using Favonius on Bennett need to focus on crit-rate as well because of the weapon’s passive that provide extra energy particles when the character crits.

- Players are advised to use this when their Bennett does not have enough energy to recharge on him. This weapon provides a 454 base attack and 61.3% energy recharge at level 90. Players using Favonius on Bennett need to focus on crit-rate as well because of the weapon’s passive that provide extra energy particles when the character crits. Sacrificial Sword - This weapon has the same stats as Favonius Sword, the only difference is the passive of the weapon. Sacrificial Sword’s passive allows characters to reset their elemental skill cooldown once every 30 seconds.

Clearly, there is a lot of flexibility here for players when both building their Bennett or choosing a weapon for him. Ultimately, it comes down to what weapons players have in their inventory and what they are most comfortable with.

