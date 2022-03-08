5 most preferred 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.5 spiral abyss

The Spiral Abyss is the hardest end-game challenge in Genshin Impact. It resets regularly, and players are expected to defeat the toughest enemies in the game within the time limit to get Primogems and other rewards.

The team for Spiral Abyss should be balanced with damage dealers and support characters. While five-star characters are mostly known for dealing damage, four-star units are considered great for supporting other party members.

Hence, here are the five most preferred four-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss.

Best 4-star characters to use in Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Bennett

It is no surprise that Bennett is the most-used 4-star character in the 2.5 Spiral Abyss. In fact, he's held the title for the past few months now.

Bennett is an extremely flexible support character who can buff the ATK of the party members and also heal them up to 70% HP. Moreover, his Elemental Skill is great for constantly applying Pyro.

This 4-star Pyro Sword user is easy to build and is mostly used in national teams with Xingqiu and Xiangling.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu becomes a broken support unit when paired with the likes of Hu Tao and Diluc. He can apply Hydro quickly and help the Pyro damage dealers in triggering Vaporize reactions.

However, the current Spiral Abyss favors Electro-Charged reaction, and players can use Xingqiu with the likes of Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun to deal a ton of damage.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling is a F2P character who was severely underrated for a long time. However, the community has finally realized her true potential as a Pyro damage dealer.

The main source of Xiangling's Pyro DMG is her Elemental Burst, and it is recommended to have a lot of Energy Recharge stats on her.

In the current Spiral Abyss, Xiangling is being used with Xingqiu, Bennett, and Raiden Shogun, which is also called the Raiden National team.

4) Diona

It is about time for Genshin Impact players to give Diona the attention she deserves. The 4-star Cryo bow unit can help in Energy Regeneration, Cryo application, shields, and healing. What more can be expected from a support character?

Diona can be placed in a wide range of teams owing to her versatility. In the 2.5 Spiral Abyss, players can use her in Freeze-based team compositions with the likes of Ayaka, Ganyu, Rosaria, and Mona.

5) Sucrose

Sucrose was disregarded as a four-star Anemo character primarily because of Venti. Players believed that she wasn't as good as the Anemo Archon. Even though this is true, it doesn't mean that Sucrose cannot be used in the Spiral Abyss.

Sucrose can not only pull enemies, but she can also buff the Elemental Mastery of the party members with her passive talent. Hence, she is used in teams that are based on Vaporize, Melt, and Electro-Charged reactions.

Moreover, Sucrose's constellations are easy to acquire, and the character gets significantly better with each constellation. For all these reasons, players have been heavily using Sucrose in the Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

