Genshin Impact 2.5 Bartender event: Gameplay details, rewards, and more

Players will find exciting events coming to Genshin Impact as they enter the second phase of version 2.5. The new upcoming event called “Of Drink A-Dreaming” will let players experience the life of bartenders making drinks for customers and familiar faces. Unlocking all-drink recipes will reward players with a unique namecard style, “Celebration: Bingo Vessel.”
The event will be available in Genshin Impact from 10 to 21 March 2022. Players can talk to an NPC called Luka to initiate a quest to start the event. Here is everything players need to know about the event’s gameplay, rewards, and more.
Genshin Impact 2.5: Of Drink A-Drinking Event details, rewards, and more
Luka of Angel’s Share tavern will recruit travelers to work as bartenders during the event. Players will have to complete challenges to obtain good rewards such as Hero’s Wit, Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Talent Level-Up Materials. The event will also contain a furnishing item, an event-exclusive reward for players who manage to complete all the challenges of Tavern Tales.
After participating in the event, the first three days will feature familiar faces that will visit Angel’s Share tavern to enjoy their favorite drinks. Players will have to make the corresponding drinks to obtain event rewards.
If the players complete all the challenges of “The Bartender Challenge” and “Tavern Tales” in the first three days, the new mixed recipes will be unlocked.
To complete the challenges in the “Bartender Challenge,” players will have to reach particular score requirements to obtain certain rewards. The event has no restrictions on players to play around and make their new mix. Players are free to prepare drinks, which will also help them unlock drink recipes.
There is a quest that players can unlock after the event gameplay is over in Gesnhin Impact. After completing all the “Tavern Tales,” players can interact with Luka to receive the "Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterword" quest. Complete this quest to acquire more rewards.
There is an eligibility criterion for players to participate in the event. To participate in the event, players will have to be above Adventure Rank 28 and complete some quests as a pre-requisite. Players must complete Eula’s Story Quest and the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I in Genshin Impact.