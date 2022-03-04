Genshin Impact 2.5 "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event release date and gameplay details

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.5 update will introduce a new event called 'Of Drink A-Dreaming'. Travelers will live the life of a bartender and make drinks for the residents of Teyvat.

The new event will help players earn Primogems, Hero's Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Weapon Ascension Materials. Also, by unlocking all the drink recipes, they'll receive a name card style called 'Celebration: Binge Vessel'.

On that note, here's everything to know about the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact: release date and eligibility criteria revealed

Of Drink A-Dreaming event will begin on March 10, 2022 and will be available till March 21, 2022. Thereafter, a quest named Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterword will be added to the quest menu from March 21, 2022 to March 24, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Travelers must be of Adventure Rank 28 or above to take part in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

They also have to complete the following quests:

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act 1- "The Crane Returns on the Wind".

Eula's Story Quest

It is worth noting that the during the Of Drink A-Dreaming event, the condition to unlock Eula' Story Quest will be reduced to Adventure Rank 28, and travelers won't even need a Story Key to access it.

Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact: gameplay details

As the name suggests, the upcoming event in version 2.5 is all about making drinks. Travelers will have to serve non-alcoholic drinks with the help of a Foundation and a wide range of Flavorings.

The Foundation includes Coffee, Tea, and Juice, while Flavorings comprise of Milk, Cocoa Paste, Lemon, Mint, and other items.

For every drink, players will be expected to add 3-5 ingredients. At times, customers will clearly ask for what they want. However, there will be occasions when travelers will be given hints, and they'll have to experiment with ingredients to make the right drink.

Upon successfully making a special drink, its recipe will be unlocked. Unlocking all the available recipes will reward travelers with the 'Celebration: Binge Vessel' namecard style.

It is safe to assume that the Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact won't be too hard or time-consuming. However, it will be followed by Hyakunin Ikki, a fast-paced combat based event.

