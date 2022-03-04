Genshin Impact 2.5: Is the Engulfing Lightning Weapon banner worth wishing on?

Genshin Impact 2.5's weapon banner is about to change, and players will be able to wish for the powerful Engulfing Lightning 5-star polearm. This spear is Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, and will run alongside her rerun banner during the latter half of this update.

The polearm allows Raiden to boost her damage significantly, and can be an amazing power spike for her abilities. Fans who want to utilize Raiden at her peak potential will definitely want to pick up this powerful spear.

However, it can cost plenty of Primogems to get a 5-star weapon. Here are some reasons why players might want to pick it up.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Is the Engulfing Lightning worth it

#GenshinImpact Hello Travellers,The upcoming banners for the 2nd phase of version 2.5 has just been announced!BennettRaidenKokomiSaraXinyanEngulfing LightningEverlasting Moonglow Hello Travellers,The upcoming banners for the 2nd phase of version 2.5 has just been announced! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Bennett⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Raiden⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kokomi⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sara⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Xinyan⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Engulfing Lightning⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Everlasting Moonglow#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4PX0oxxxPn

Genshin Impact 2.5's latest banners will go live soon, and they include both the return of the powerful Raiden Shogun and her signature Engulfing Lightning polearm.

Players who have been waiting for another chance to get their hands on this incredible spear will definitely want to spend some Primogems on it. However, for many, summoning for a 5-star weapon can be a risky endeavor, as it can be hard to tell which weapons are worth summoning.

re (77/180) @rhettzies ENGULFING LIGHTNING ? HELLO? DO I EVEN NEED TO EXPLAIN ENGULFING LIGHTNING ? HELLO? DO I EVEN NEED TO EXPLAIN https://t.co/pTAVMDQhmB

The Engulfing Lightning is a weapon that is built to buff Raiden Shogun as much as possible, synergizing with much of her unique kit. It provides her with 55.1% Energy Recharge at level 90, granting her a ton of this important stat.

It also grants additional ATK% based on 28% of additional Energy Recharge over the base 100%. This means that players can gain a ton of extra ATK% from this weapon, along with gaining an additional 30% Energy Recharge after casting their Elemental Burst.

Vanilla.Nightsky @ivanauie Raiden 189k C0 Engulfing Lightning R1... UwU almost caught up to Lemon's C6 at 212k, Xlice's C3 at 213k 🥳 Raiden 189k C0 Engulfing Lightning R1... UwU almost caught up to Lemon's C6 at 212k, Xlice's C3 at 213k 🥳 https://t.co/WWret3P0O3

With the Engulfing Lightning, Raiden Shogun's damage is raised even higher thanks to all the extra Energy Recharge she receives. This can turn her into an absolute powerhouse with the ability to shred through nearly anything in the game.

Fans who have Raiden Shogun and some extra Primogems will definitely want to try getting this weapon, especially if they have some pity built up.

Who else can use the Engulfing Lightning

The Engulfing Lightning is also an incredible weapon for some of Genshin Impact's supportive polearm users, especially Xiangling. Xiangling has become one of the game's most valued units, as she is a key component in many of the strongest team compositions.

The Engulfing Lightning allows damage to skyrocket when she utilizes the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set. Thanks to the additional stats, Xiangling can easily sweep through much of the game's content with ease.

Fans can also utilize the spear on characters like Thoma or Rosaria to increase their Elemental Burst uptime.

Genshin Impact's Engulfing Lightning spear is a powerful choice, and fans with some extra Primogems may want to give it a shot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul