Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: 75% Anemo DMG bonus Spiral Abyss buff hints at a probable Venti or Kazuha rerun

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a powerful Anemo damage buff might be coming to the Spiral Abyss in update 2.6.

The game's Spiral Abyss buffs generally reveal info about the featured banner characters, as they tend to coincide with the new 5-stars.

With these leaks in mind, players will be able to anticipate the return of one of the game's most powerful 5-star Anemo characters. Whether this is Kazuha or Venti is hard to say, given that both of these characters are due for a rerun.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Anemo 5-star rerun leaked

Thanks to datamines from the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta, players now know about the upcoming Spiral Abyss buffs. These buffs can help the community predict what characters will be featured next. The buffs tend to target currently featured characters by increasing their damage or their versatility.

The latest buff aims to increase Anemo damage by 75%. This is an insane amount of damage to add to an element. With the game only having three featured Anemo 5-stars, this cuts the number of options down significantly.

Many players are hoping for Kazuha to be featured during this Anemo-focused rerun, as he hasn't been available since the game's 1.6 update.

Kazuha made his debut during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Many fans missed their opportunity to wish for him, as they were saving for the eventual journey to Inazuma.

Kazuha has become a highly sought-after character and is quite useful in both battle and exploration. Players won't be disappointed if he reappears during this update.

However, there is evidence suggesting that Venti may be the 5-star character that will be featured in the 2.6 update.

Both Venti and Kazuha appear on a piece of event furniture coming in the game's latest event. Moreover, Venti even appears as a main character during the Inazuma festival.

It would be strange to have Venti play a pivotal role in the affairs of another region without him being featured on a banner.

Venti remains a staple character in several team compositions. He can even synergize well with Kamisato Ayato, making him a good pick for the banner.

Regardless of which character ends up on the featured banner, Genshin Impact 2.6 will definitely be an interesting update. Characters from across Teyvat will finally meet, and fans will be able to see interactions from the cast that would normally never occur.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will arrive in a few weeks. Players will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems if they want a powerful Anemo 5-star character.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh