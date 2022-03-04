5 reasons to pull on Raiden and Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact 2.5

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will be having their rerun banners in Genshin Impact 2.5 on March 8, 2022. Players will have until March 29, 2022, to summon these two popular Inazuman characters. Hence, they have plenty of time to think about whether or not they want these two characters.

Once these two characters' reruns end, Travelers will have to wait several months to get another opportunity to try and summon them. Some reasons might be exclusive to one of them, while others will be relevant to both characters.

Five reasons to pull for either Raiden Shogun or Kokomi in Genshin Impact 2.5

5) Their designs and lore

Kokomi and Raiden Shogun have a following among casual players (Image via shirona_775)

Some Genshin Impact players play the game very casually. While meta significance can play a role for some gamers, some Travelers pull solely because they like a character's design or story.

Raiden Shogun is one of the most important characters in Genshin Impact and played a crucial role in Inazuma's Archon Quest. Kokomi might not be as important as the Raiden Shogun, but she's still one of the more relevant Inazuman characters in the storyline.

Some Travelers find their designs aesthetically appealing for one reason or another, and that's often enough of a reason for them to pull.

4) To get Constellations for the boosted 4-star characters

Both reruns feature the same 4-star characters, which are:

Bennett

Kujou Sara

Xinyan

Those three characters should cover 50% of any 4-star character that the player pulls in these reruns. If the player was already planning to get either of the two 5-star units, then getting these easy Constellations is a bonus.

It's especially notable with Kujou Sara, as she was only featured once before this banner, so some Genshin Impact players might love to get her Constellations.

3) Kokomi is an excellent healer

This reason is exclusive to Kokomi's rerun. It should be stated that Kokomi is one of the best healers in Genshin Impact, so any team looking for extra sustain might appreciate her abilities. She's also more damage-oriented than some other healers, making her less passive than an option like Barbara.

She works well with a 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set, especially since she easily utilizes the 4-piece's effect. Some players might prefer shields over healing, but some recent content has tried to push healers back into relevancy (such as with Shadowy Husks).

2) Raiden Shogun is an excellent battery

The Electro Archon is thankfully a very good unit in Genshin Impact. One of her main draws is her ability to act as a battery for the team, which also synergizes with her ability to boost allies' Elemental Burst DMG.

Several team comps use Raiden Shogun well, such as the infamous National Team. She's arguably one of the most powerful characters in the game, so players can't go wrong with pulling for her.

1) To get Constellations on either 5-star character

Both Kokomi and Raiden Shogun are hard to obtain (Image via miHoYo)

Getting Constellations for a 5-star character isn't easy in Genshin Impact. It involves the player relying on luck in the game's gacha, which can disappoint particularly unlucky Travelers. If one is a low-spender or F2P, they won't be likely to make too many pulls on a single banner.

Hence, it's valuable for them to have reruns like these two in Genshin Impact 2.5. Any gamer who already has them at C0 can try to get them to C1 or higher, making these two characters even more powerful.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

