Genshin Impact Raiden and Kokomi banner release date, 4-stars and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will bring back Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. While Yae Miko's banner is live at the moment, the rerun banners will be released in the second half of the update.

Kokomi and Raiden Shogun banners will be available from March 8, 2022 till March 29, 2022. Thereafter, patch 2.6 will arrive with The Chasm and Ayato.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming rerun banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners four-star characters revealed

It is worth noting that the Kokomi and Raiden Shogun banners will offer a boosted drop rate for the same four-star characters. These include:

Xinyan

Kujou Sara

Bennett

Kujou Sara is undoubtedly one of the best support characters for the Electro Archon. She has a high Elemental Burst energy cost, which is solved by Raiden Shogun's efficient Energy Regeneration. In return, this four-star Electro Bow character can provide great attack buffs.

Xinyan is a Pyro Polearm user who can provide shields as well. She isn't used a lot in the Spiral Abyss, but players should not assume that she is underperforming.

Lastly, Bennett is the best support character in miHoYo's action RPG. He can heal the party members and boost their attack with his Elemental Burst and constantly apply Pyro through the Elemental Skill.

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners four-star weapons revealed

Naturally, the five-star weapons that will be featured in the upcoming weapon banner are tailor-made for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi:

Engulfing Lightning (Signature Polearm for Raiden Shogun)

(Signature Polearm for Raiden Shogun) Everlasting Moonglow (Signature Catalyst for Kokomi)

The four-star weapons that will have a boosted drop rate are:

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

(Claymore) Mouun's Moon (Bow)

(Bow) Lion's Roar (Sword)

(Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm)

(Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

The upcoming weapon banner could be great for players who are willing to improve the support characters in their party.

Alongside the rerun banners, two new events called Of-Drink-A-Dreaming (starts on March 10) and Hyakunin Ikki (starts on March 18) will be released in the second phase of the 2.5 update.

As of now, Yae Miko's banner is available and the Divine Ingenuity and Three Realms Gateway Offering events can help travelers earn a ton of Primogems.

