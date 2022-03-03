Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Irodori Festival character appearances and more

Some new Irodori Festival leaks have popped up, giving players a closer look at what will be Genshin Impact 2.6's biggest event. These latest leaks primarily cover some storyline cutscenes yet lack any text (so there won't be any specific spoilers here). Aside from that, some old Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks help reveal more information for what players can expect from this event.

The Irodori Festival will feature over a dozen playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.6. Not everything has been leaked yet, but some new leaks are worth discussing.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Irodori Festival information

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.



Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.6 BETA] Irodori FestivalThe main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change. [2.6 BETA] Irodori FestivalThe main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/…

These older leaks essentially state that every playable character from Inazuma will show up in this event. Not only that, but the following foreigners will also appear in some capacity:

Albedo

Klee

Venti

Xingqiu

Xingqiu will supposedly be the free 4-star character that players will receive through the Irodori Festival.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Hues of the Violet Court: Irodori Festival with story quests and 4 minigames:

- Take critter/plant photos for two NPCs to inspire their poetry

- Tower defense with limited tower varieties & quotas, plus Wondrous Sticks

- Swordfight minigame that requires parry

- 4 ikebana chores Hues of the Violet Court: Irodori Festival with story quests and 4 minigames:- Take critter/plant photos for two NPCs to inspire their poetry- Tower defense with limited tower varieties & quotas, plus Wondrous Sticks- Swordfight minigame that requires parry- 4 ikebana chores

Hues of the Violet Court: Irodori Festival appears to be the full name of this event. Not only that but there are four minigames:

Taking photos of critters and plants to inspire two NPCs' poetry

Tower Defence

Swordfighting

Ikebana chores (flower arrangement)

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel These minigames reward a total of 680 primogems (not including story quest rewards).



You need to complete the last stages of all 4 minigames (including defeating "The Mightiest Warrior", who can block all attacks other than your parry) before you can redeem a Xingqiu for free. These minigames reward a total of 680 primogems (not including story quest rewards).You need to complete the last stages of all 4 minigames (including defeating "The Mightiest Warrior", who can block all attacks other than your parry) before you can redeem a Xingqiu for free.

All four minigames will apparently give players 680 Primogems, and the player has to do all four of them to the final stages to get Xingqiu in Genshin Impact 2.6. "The Mightiest Warrior" comes from the Swordfighting minigame, so players will have to learn how to parry if they wish to get a free copy of Xingqiu.

This YouTube video showcases that the Irodori Festival will take place in Ritou in Genshin Impact 2.6. It doesn't feature any of the four minigames, for it solely demonstrates the player walking through the area as the festival is ongoing.

On a related note, there are also several leaked screenshots to share.

A screenshot featuring a motley crew of characters (Image via Yukikami)

These screenshots help confirm that several characters will show up at the Irodori Festival event. For example, the following characters can be seen in this image:

Albedo

Ayaka

Kazuha

Venti

Paimon

Aether

Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via Yukikami)

It makes sense that Xingqiu is a few times in these screenshots, given that he will be the free 4-star character in Genshin Impact 2.6's Irodori Festival.

More characters (Image via Yukikami)

This screenshot is similar to the first one, except it also features Kujou Sara and Ayato. Like with the other images, there is no context for what's happening here. It's worth noting that it's not supposed to be Ayato here, but rather the Traveler. But the Ayato's model is here instead for some reason.

Klee is in this event too (Image via Yumikami)

One of the most interesting parts of this event is the multitude of characters interacting with one another. In this case, this leak is once again using Ayato's model instead of the Traveler's (which should be obvious based on Paimon's proximity and the lack of the Traveler's model here).

The posing Ayato is the real Ayato (Image via Yumikami)

This screenshot is similar to the previous two in that the Traveler's model is replaced by Ayato's. However, the real Ayato does appear in this Genshin Impact 2.6 cutscene (he's the one on the right).

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like seeing many characters appear in a single event? Yes No 1 votes so far