A compilation of several Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks thus far

With Genshin Impact 2.6 beta starting a few days ago, there has been a surge of new leaks.
Some of the major topics include:
- Ayato
- The Chasm
- New enemies
- New events
- New artifacts
There are also other leaks related to future content past Genshin Impact 2.6 (such as Yelan's model), but this article will solely focus on the 2.6 update. More specifically, it will focus on credible leaks that are verifiable (rather than rerun rumors).
Many of these leaks come from credible sources, but it's worth mentioning that everything is subject to change. New content is also being leaked as the week goes by; not everything has been leaked in full yet.
Still, Travelers have plenty of information to consume based on what's currently known.
The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks
Ayato
Ayato is confirmed to be a playable character that will appear in Genshin Impact 2.6. He is a 5-star Hydro Sword that has also been leaked to appear on the first banner of the new update. Everything from his abilities to his Ascension Materials has been revealed in various leaks.
The above tweet demonstrates his Elemental Burst, followed by his Elemental Skill. Multiple videos showcase some aspects of these skills, such as those shown below.
This tweet displays the effective range for his Elemental Skill while also demonstrating how quickly he attacks after activating it. It's important to note that he cannot use Charged or Plunging attacks during this state.
Similarly, this tweet shows how quickly his Elemental Burst can deal damage to a horde of enemies. This leaker also mentioned in one of the replies that:
"The damage in this video isn't made to represent actual damage, I never will try to recreate actual damage numbers due to the frequent ability scaling changes during beta."
Travelers looking for more specific details on Ayato's moveset and Constellations should refer to the above tweet. It concisely summarizes all of the relevant information in an informal but easy-to-understand manner.
The last relevant Ayato leak is his Ascension Materials. The numbers and items shown above are all accurate based on the current leaks, and the best part is that all of them are obtainable in the current version of the game.
If Ayato will arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6 as was leaked several times before, then March 30, 2022, is his likely release date.
The Chasm
There is a myriad of Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks to cover regarding The Chasm. The first ones to mention are those that cover what the overworld and underground maps look like in the game.
The above tweet includes what the overworld map looks like, including some important landmarks such as Teleport Waypoints.
On a similar note, this tweet does the same thing as the previous one, except for the underground section. Specific geography or Teleport Waypoints can be subject to change, but it's a good first look at the new region.
Travelers who simply want to see what The Chasm physically looks like are in luck, as the above video contains nearly eight minutes worth of exploration. There aren't any enemies or puzzles in it, but it still shows off the location remarkably well.
Some leakers have also done Q&As regarding The Chasm. Some Travelers are still wondering what the darkness will look like in The Chasm, but one interesting aspect involves the Ruin Serpent's location, which ties into the next section.
New enemies
Three new enemies have been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.6:
- Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter
- Ruin Serpent
- Floating Moldbeast
While there aren't gameplay videos featuring these enemies yet, Travelers do have other relevant information in the form of photos.
The aforementioned Ruin Serpent location is part of the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks. Its location is in the underground portion of The Chasm, and it will drop the Prithiva Topaz materials, along with a new item known as Runic Fang. No character has been leaked to use that material in Genshin Impact 2.6.
Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter bears a resemblance to previous Shadowy Husk enemies. It has an anti-shield ability that supposedly makes it faster and stronger if it hits shielded characters. On a more minor note, it uses Anemo.
Genshin Impact 2.6's Floating Moldbeast doesn't have too much revealed about it except for its unique drops. It will be a regular enemy that players will fight in The Chasm, although it's worth mentioning that no leaked character currently uses these items.
New events
There are several leaks for the Genshin Impact 2.6 events revealed thus far. The most significant one is the Irodori Festival, which will feature every playable character from Inazuma, but a few foreigners. The non-Inazumans include:
- Albedo
- Klee
- Venti
- Xingqiu
According to the latest Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Xingqiu will be the free 4-star character given in this event, although it isn't specified what exactly the player must do to get him.
The Irodori Festival will apparently feature several minigames for the player. For example, the Poetry event will include the player taking pictures around Inazuma to give Lenne and Ootomo some inspiration.
There are also several minor events outside of the Irodori Festival planned for Genshin Impact 2.6. For example, this event involves the player cooking Fragrant dishes that they can share with their characters in the Serenitea Pot for Companionship EXP.
New artifacts
The final Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks worth sharing here are the ones related to the two new artifact sets:
- Echoes of an Offering
- Vermillion Hereafter
Both sets have identical 2-piece effects, but their 4-piece sets differ. Echoes of an Offering is ideal for Normal Attack centric characters. Vermillion Hereafter is best suited for those that can hurt themselves after casting their Elemental burst.
For the most part, it's ideal for Xiao, as he's the only character that can reach the max stacks without relying on external factors like enemies and environmental damage.
