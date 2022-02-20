A compilation of several Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks thus far

With Genshin Impact 2.6 beta starting a few days ago, there has been a surge of new leaks.

Some of the major topics include:

Ayato

The Chasm

New enemies

New events

New artifacts

There are also other leaks related to future content past Genshin Impact 2.6 (such as Yelan's model), but this article will solely focus on the 2.6 update. More specifically, it will focus on credible leaks that are verifiable (rather than rerun rumors).

Many of these leaks come from credible sources, but it's worth mentioning that everything is subject to change. New content is also being leaked as the week goes by; not everything has been leaked in full yet.

Still, Travelers have plenty of information to consume based on what's currently known.

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks

Ayato

Ayato is confirmed to be a playable character that will appear in Genshin Impact 2.6. He is a 5-star Hydro Sword that has also been leaked to appear on the first banner of the new update. Everything from his abilities to his Ascension Materials has been revealed in various leaks.

The above tweet demonstrates his Elemental Burst, followed by his Elemental Skill. Multiple videos showcase some aspects of these skills, such as those shown below.

This tweet displays the effective range for his Elemental Skill while also demonstrating how quickly he attacks after activating it. It's important to note that he cannot use Charged or Plunging attacks during this state.

Sai @0x90sai



HD:



(does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) [2.6 Beta] Ayato's Burst ScalingHD: streamable.com/1mm9uy (does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) [2.6 Beta] Ayato's Burst ScalingHD: streamable.com/1mm9uy(does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) https://t.co/HqDipQf5eP

Similarly, this tweet shows how quickly his Elemental Burst can deal damage to a horde of enemies. This leaker also mentioned in one of the replies that:

"The damage in this video isn't made to represent actual damage, I never will try to recreate actual damage numbers due to the frequent ability scaling changes during beta."

Travelers looking for more specific details on Ayato's moveset and Constellations should refer to the above tweet. It concisely summarizes all of the relevant information in an informal but easy-to-understand manner.

Genshin Impact Guides @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

The last relevant Ayato leak is his Ascension Materials. The numbers and items shown above are all accurate based on the current leaks, and the best part is that all of them are obtainable in the current version of the game.

If Ayato will arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6 as was leaked several times before, then March 30, 2022, is his likely release date.

The Chasm

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The Chasm Base version with waypoints The Chasm Base version with waypoints https://t.co/6VcdlzFdcK

There is a myriad of Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks to cover regarding The Chasm. The first ones to mention are those that cover what the overworld and underground maps look like in the game.

The above tweet includes what the overworld map looks like, including some important landmarks such as Teleport Waypoints.

On a similar note, this tweet does the same thing as the previous one, except for the underground section. Specific geography or Teleport Waypoints can be subject to change, but it's a good first look at the new region.

Travelers who simply want to see what The Chasm physically looks like are in luck, as the above video contains nearly eight minutes worth of exploration. There aren't any enemies or puzzles in it, but it still shows off the location remarkably well.

Some leakers have also done Q&As regarding The Chasm. Some Travelers are still wondering what the darkness will look like in The Chasm, but one interesting aspect involves the Ruin Serpent's location, which ties into the next section.

New enemies

The three new enemies and some unofficial translated descriptions (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Three new enemies have been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.6:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Ruin Serpent

Floating Moldbeast

While there aren't gameplay videos featuring these enemies yet, Travelers do have other relevant information in the form of photos.

The Ruin Serpent's location (Image via GI Front)

The aforementioned Ruin Serpent location is part of the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks. Its location is in the underground portion of The Chasm, and it will drop the Prithiva Topaz materials, along with a new item known as Runic Fang. No character has been leaked to use that material in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter bears a resemblance to previous Shadowy Husk enemies. It has an anti-shield ability that supposedly makes it faster and stronger if it hits shielded characters. On a more minor note, it uses Anemo.

Speaking of new items, the Floating Moldbeast has its own unique drops (Image via Ambr)

Genshin Impact 2.6's Floating Moldbeast doesn't have too much revealed about it except for its unique drops. It will be a regular enemy that players will fight in The Chasm, although it's worth mentioning that no leaked character currently uses these items.

New events

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/…

There are several leaks for the Genshin Impact 2.6 events revealed thus far. The most significant one is the Irodori Festival, which will feature every playable character from Inazuma, but a few foreigners. The non-Inazumans include:

Albedo

Klee

Venti

Xingqiu

According to the latest Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Xingqiu will be the free 4-star character given in this event, although it isn't specified what exactly the player must do to get him.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.6:

1. Chasm

2. Ayato

3. Irodori Festival (poetry, tower defense, kendo, and ikebana minigames)

4. Domain of Blessing: Machine Nest

5. Cooking event with teapot characters

6. Crystal Research battle event

7. Photography event

8. The Black Serpent Knights' End A quick overview of 2.6:1. Chasm2. Ayato3. Irodori Festival (poetry, tower defense, kendo, and ikebana minigames)4. Domain of Blessing: Machine Nest5. Cooking event with teapot characters6. Crystal Research battle event7. Photography event8. The Black Serpent Knights' End

The Irodori Festival will apparently feature several minigames for the player. For example, the Poetry event will include the player taking pictures around Inazuma to give Lenne and Ootomo some inspiration.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also include a cooking event (Image via Honey Impact)

There are also several minor events outside of the Irodori Festival planned for Genshin Impact 2.6. For example, this event involves the player cooking Fragrant dishes that they can share with their characters in the Serenitea Pot for Companionship EXP.

New artifacts

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Echoes of an Offering



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it. Echoes of an Offering2pc: ATK +18%4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Vermillion Hereafter



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

The final Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks worth sharing here are the ones related to the two new artifact sets:

Echoes of an Offering Vermillion Hereafter

Both sets have identical 2-piece effects, but their 4-piece sets differ. Echoes of an Offering is ideal for Normal Attack centric characters. Vermillion Hereafter is best suited for those that can hurt themselves after casting their Elemental burst.

For the most part, it's ideal for Xiao, as he's the only character that can reach the max stacks without relying on external factors like enemies and environmental damage.

