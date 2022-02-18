Genshin Impact 2.6 Inazuma festival rewards, free character and story appearance leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6's Inazuma festival (also referred to as the Iradori Festival) has had its rewards leaked, including the free character.

Based on current leaks, all playable characters from Inazuma will show up in this event alongside Albedo, Klee, Venti, and Xingqiu. Those same leaks also mention how Xingqiu will be the free 4-star character, although it doesn't specify what exactly a player must do to obtain him.

Aside from all of that, this Genshin Impact 2.6 event will give players the usual rewards, such as Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and some Talent Level-Up Materials.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Inazuma festival leaks: Rewards, free character, and story appearances

The leaked event image (Image via Mia)

The above leak might be written in Thai, but it still conveys the vital information that Travelers need to know about the event. Its rewards include:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wits

Philosophies of Transience

Philosophies of Elegance

There will presumably be more rewards, but the ones listed above are the only ones shown in this image.

Interestingly, no characters are shown in this banner image. Whether there will be any character artwork here in the future remains to be seen. Fortunately for players, there are leaks that indicate the characters that will be seen in this event within some capacity.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.



Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



Project Celestia @projectcelestia



#ProjectCelestia [2.6 BETA] Irodori FestivalThe main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… ...plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. twitter.com/projectcelesti… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Thank you for the heads-up! There's so many quests this time around.Yoimiya, Arataki Itto, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Raiden Ei, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou also appear in the event! twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/…

Both tweets essentially state that every playable character from Inazuma, plus Albedo, Klee, Venti, and Xingqiu, will show up in this festival event. More importantly, Xingqiu will be the free character reward. How players obtain him, or what each character's role is, remains unknown at the moment.

Still, many characters will show up at this event. The full list is:

Albedo

Ayaka

Ayato

Gorou

Itto

Kazuha

Klee

Kokomi

Kujou Sara

Raiden Shogun

Sayu

Thoma

Venti

Xingqiu

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.6:

1. Chasm

2. Ayato

3. Irodori Festival (poetry, tower defense, kendo, and ikebana minigames)

4. Domain of Blessing: Machine Nest

5. Cooking event with teapot characters

6. Crystal Research battle event

7. Photography event

8. The Black Serpent Knights' End A quick overview of 2.6:1. Chasm2. Ayato3. Irodori Festival (poetry, tower defense, kendo, and ikebana minigames)4. Domain of Blessing: Machine Nest5. Cooking event with teapot characters6. Crystal Research battle event7. Photography event8. The Black Serpent Knights' End

Another Genshin Impact 2.6 leak stated some of the features that players can expect from the Irodori Festival:

Poetry

Tower Defense

Kendo

Ikebana

These are some diverse options for activities. Other parts of this tweet's overview apply to all of Genshin Impact 2.6, not just this event.

Some Travelers are excited to see all of these characters from Inazuma interact with the outside world. The Sakoku Decree was abolished prior to Genshin Impact 2.6, so it makes sense to see playable characters from Mondstadt and Liyue show up for the Irodori Festival in Inazuma.

The exact storyline for this event hasn't been leaked thus far. More details about it will likely leak in the near future, so Travelers should remain patient until then.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

