Genshin Impact 2.6 Inazuma festival rewards, free character and story appearance leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6's Inazuma festival (also referred to as the Iradori Festival) has had its rewards leaked, including the free character.
Based on current leaks, all playable characters from Inazuma will show up in this event alongside Albedo, Klee, Venti, and Xingqiu. Those same leaks also mention how Xingqiu will be the free 4-star character, although it doesn't specify what exactly a player must do to obtain him.
Aside from all of that, this Genshin Impact 2.6 event will give players the usual rewards, such as Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and some Talent Level-Up Materials.
Genshin Impact 2.6 Inazuma festival leaks: Rewards, free character, and story appearances
The above leak might be written in Thai, but it still conveys the vital information that Travelers need to know about the event. Its rewards include:
- Primogems
- Crown of Insight
- Hero's Wits
- Philosophies of Transience
- Philosophies of Elegance
There will presumably be more rewards, but the ones listed above are the only ones shown in this image.
Interestingly, no characters are shown in this banner image. Whether there will be any character artwork here in the future remains to be seen. Fortunately for players, there are leaks that indicate the characters that will be seen in this event within some capacity.
Both tweets essentially state that every playable character from Inazuma, plus Albedo, Klee, Venti, and Xingqiu, will show up in this festival event. More importantly, Xingqiu will be the free character reward. How players obtain him, or what each character's role is, remains unknown at the moment.
Still, many characters will show up at this event. The full list is:
- Albedo
- Ayaka
- Ayato
- Gorou
- Itto
- Kazuha
- Klee
- Kokomi
- Kujou Sara
- Raiden Shogun
- Sayu
- Thoma
- Venti
- Xingqiu
- Yae Miko
- Yoimiya
Another Genshin Impact 2.6 leak stated some of the features that players can expect from the Irodori Festival:
- Poetry
- Tower Defense
- Kendo
- Ikebana
These are some diverse options for activities. Other parts of this tweet's overview apply to all of Genshin Impact 2.6, not just this event.
Some Travelers are excited to see all of these characters from Inazuma interact with the outside world. The Sakoku Decree was abolished prior to Genshin Impact 2.6, so it makes sense to see playable characters from Mondstadt and Liyue show up for the Irodori Festival in Inazuma.
The exact storyline for this event hasn't been leaked thus far. More details about it will likely leak in the near future, so Travelers should remain patient until then.
