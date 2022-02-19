Genshin Impact 2.6 Update release date and leaked banners

Genshin Impact 2.6's release date should be March 30, 2022, based on the length of the most recent updates.

However, matters related to the leaked banners are more complicated. Fans already know that Ayato will debut on the first banner of the update, but four characters are rumored to have a rerun. Genshin Impact 2.6 would be the first update in the game to have five 5-star characters appear in banners in a single version if that were the case.

Ayato is nigh-guaranteed to appear in Genshin Impact 2.6, but players should be a little skeptical regarding the leaks involving this update's reruns. Still, it's worth aggregating various leaks.

What has been leaked about Genshin Impact 2.6's banners plus its potential release date?

As the leak implies, only the Ayato leaks are practically confirmed at the moment. There are other leaks related to the reruns, but they are yet to be confirmed, unlike Ayato's debut. If he appears on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6, then his release date should be the same as the version update (March 30, 2022).

It is not currently known who the 4-star characters are for this banner. Likewise, it isn't confirmed if any other 5-star character will have a rerun at the same time (or who it could be if that were the case).

Ayato's animations, moveset, and ascension materials have all been a part of the recent leaks. The above YouTube video is a gameplay video featuring his moveset and animations, giving players a great first look at the character before his debut.

Kazuha & Venti rerun rumors

It's worth reiterating that the reruns have not been confirmed as of yet. Certain aspects point to specific characters getting it, but it's still too early to tell. One popular leak involves Venti and Kazuha getting a rerun in the next update.

Both characters haven't been seen in a while, but two major pieces of content suggest that they might have a rerun:

Spiral Abyss Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder Both characters will be in the Iradori Festival

As seen in the above tweet, Ley Line Disorder will give allies a 75% Anemo DMG bonus. Based on past precedence, Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder favored past rerun characters (Raiden Shogun and Kokokmi for their rerun) or new characters (like Itto on his debut).

The Irodori Festival will feature every playable character from Inazuma plus a few non-native characters. One of the few foreigners to show up at this event is Venti, although his role in the Genshin Impact 2.6 festival isn't yet known.

Ayaka & Yoimiya rerun rumors

Another leak states that Ayaka and Yoimiya will have reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6. Both characters will be in the Iradori Festival, although it's worth reiterating that every playable character from Inazuma will have a role of some kind.

Ayaka is Ayato's sister, so it wouldn't be too farfetched to assume that she could have a rerun in the same version update as him. It is also worth noting that both Ayaka and Yoimiya came out in the 2.0 update and haven't had a rerun yet.

An older leak stated that Yoimiya would be involved in Genshin Impact 2.6, although it could be nothing more than the Iradori Festival. It's possible for her to have a significant role that would suggest a rerun being imminent, but there is no proof of that thus far.

