Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss to have 75% Anemo damage bonus buff, suggests leak

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks keep on rolling, and Travelers now know that Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss will have a 75% Anemo DMG bonus.

According to the leaks, the Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder for Genshin Impact 2.6 states:

"All characters in the party gain a 75% Anemo DMG bonus."

This leak is quite interesting, as it seems to hint at a potential Kazuha and/or Venti rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6. It's worth taking a look at some past precedence:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder from December 1, 2021 - January 15, 2022 boosted Geo DMG and Physical DMG by 60%, and Itto was released by that time.

Likewise, Floor 11 from March 1, 2022, has been revealed to have a 60% Electro DMG bonus and provide a 30% Healing Bonus. Coincidentally, Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are confirmed to be having reruns at that time.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Spiral Abyss's Floor 11 will have a 75% Anemo DMG bonus

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line Disorders



Floor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12



STC with future beta updates [2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line DisordersFloor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12STC with future beta updates https://t.co/PVV5EJeDhi

Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss has been leaked in its entirety. It's worth noting that some of its details are subject to change, but it's still an excellent first look at what players can expect to see in the next version update.

This tweet focuses entirely on Floor 11, although this leaker also revealed Floor 12's lineup and Ley Line Disorder in another Tweet.

The most newsworthy aspect about this Spiral Abyss leak is the hefty 75% Anemo DMG bonus for Floor 11. The 2.6 update is slated to have Ayato making his grand debut as a playable character, but he uses the Hydro element. Hence, one must wonder whom this effect is intended for in this update.

Floor 12 essentially has no effect for its Ley Line Disorder, so Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss is likely intended to synergize with an old rerun character. The only 5-star Anemo characters in the game right now are:

Jean

Kazuha

Venti

Traveler

Xiao

Jean is a default 5-star unit available on any banner, so this buff isn't likely to be for her. Similarly, Xiao just had a rerun while the Traveler is a character that every player owns.

The only logical choice here would be either Kazuha or Venti getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Old rerun rumors

The old rerun leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

A popular leak garnered some attention back in January regarding Kazuha and Venti receiving reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6. However, other parts of this leak don't seem to be accurate, as Xingqiu was leaked to be the free character in this update through the Iradori Festival event.

The Kazuha and Venti portion can be accurate even if the rest is inaccurate. Alternatively, it could either be just Kazuha or Venti getting a rerun. It is worth mentioning that both characters have been leaked to be a part of the Iradori Festival event.

There were also other Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks which stated that Yoimiya and Ayaka could be receiving reruns. Unfortunately, there is no definite proof confirming which reruns are authentic or not.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Kazuha or Venti to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6? Yes No 1 votes so far