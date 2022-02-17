Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss buffs leaked ahead of official release

The Spiral Abyss is the ultimate challenge for every Genshin Impact player to conquer. Having prior knowledge of the Spiral Abyss buffs can play a significant role in developing team compositions and getting characters ready.

It seems, though, that the various Spiral Abyss buffs for Genshin Impact patch 2.6 have been revealed by credible leakers. The information seems quite legitimate as it lines up with the information on various rumored characters that are set to receive banners along with the next patch.

Note: This is information is from beta testers and might change before release.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Normal Attack hits afflict the enemy with a debuff that expires after 10s, dealing True DMG at the time of expiry. Normal Attack hits on an enemy affected by the debuff further increases the damage from the debuff's removal. Such increase stacks 9 times. 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Normal Attack hits afflict the enemy with a debuff that expires after 10s, dealing True DMG at the time of expiry. Normal Attack hits on an enemy affected by the debuff further increases the damage from the debuff's removal. Such increase stacks 9 times. https://t.co/xeYMk91eiQ

Genshin Impact patch 2.6 Spiral Abyss buffs seem to favor Yoimiya and Ayato

Spiral Abyss buffs for Genshin Impact patch 2.6 are set to be focused towards "normal attack" damage. As of now, Yoimiya is one of the few characters who relies a lot on normal attacks.

Apart from that, the upcoming Hydro DPS Kamisato Ayato is also rumored to scale based on his normal attack. Thus, it is no surprise that the the Spiral Abyss buffs are also focused around the same.

Usually when Spiral Abys buffs are revealed, they are in favor of the character banners that are released along the patch. While Ayato has been linked to Genshin Impact patch 2.6, there are rumors that Yoimiya will receive a rerun as part of the Inazuma festival.

Spiral Abyss Buffs for three different phases in patch 2.6

The Spiral Abyss buffs for the next patch will be divided into three phases. In most cases, Spiral Abyss resets twice within a patch, but in the next one there will be three resets and thus three different phases.

The buff for Phase 1 is entirely based on normal attacks. As it stands, normal attacks on enemies will create a debuff that will help players deal true damage. This means that, even if the enemy has shields, players will be able to deal maximum damage.

This debuff further increases the damage dealt on the enemy as players keep doing normal attacks. The maximum stack that it can have is nine in total. Thus, this particular buff will be beneficial for both Ayato as well as Yoimiya.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 2: After a character's Normal Attacks hit opponents, the DMG dealt by this character's Normal Attacks will increase by 12% for 5s. This effect can stack up to 5 times. Each stack is calculated independently. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 2: After a character's Normal Attacks hit opponents, the DMG dealt by this character's Normal Attacks will increase by 12% for 5s. This effect can stack up to 5 times. Each stack is calculated independently. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. https://t.co/Uzlxefnhmg

The buff for Phase 2 is simpler despite it being meant for normal attack users only. It states that when players hit an enemy with a normal attack, the damage dealt by the same is increased by 12%, upto a total of 5 times. This means that players can gain a total of 60% normal attack damage bonus.

This buff is purely meant for Yoimiya as she only relies on normal attacks and seldom uses her ultimate. In fact, her ultimate deals very low damage and is often ignored.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 3: Normal Attack damage reduces Physical/Elemental RES of the enemy by 6% for 6s, matching the type of damage dealt. This effect can stack up to 7 times. RES decreases of different types can co-exist with independent timers and stack counts. 2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 3: Normal Attack damage reduces Physical/Elemental RES of the enemy by 6% for 6s, matching the type of damage dealt. This effect can stack up to 7 times. RES decreases of different types can co-exist with independent timers and stack counts. https://t.co/9E0XqBAkq2

The buff for Phase 3 is also based on normal attacks, but it is beneficial for elemental burst users. This one states that when a player hits an enemy with a normal attack, the elemental resistance of the same is reduced by 6% for 6 seconds. This means that someone like Ayaka can do a normal attack and then use her ultimate to deal insane damage.

Finally, it is important to remember that players are not obligated to use these characters based on these elements. If their other units are built well, they can finish floor 12 without using the Spiral Abyss buff. However, taking advantage of these buffs will make life much easier and reduce clear time.

