All three Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leaked: Ayato's signature artifact confirmed by leaker

Ayato, Ayaka, and Yoimiya banners expected for Genshin Impact version 2.6 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Feb 01, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Rumors

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is expected to introduce Ayato as a playable character. There should be at least two rerun banners in one-half of the update.

Even though patch 2.6 is almost two months away, players are excited about it. The hype for Ayato is unreal and miHoYo might officially reveal him on February 4, 2022.

You can update that to "verified". The livestream will be on the 4th twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks hint towards Ayato, Ayaka, and Yoimiya banners

One of the most reliable leakers in the community, BLANK, recently claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya would return to Genshin Impact with patch 2.6. However, the order of the banners is still unknown.

[Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s…

Ayaka's rerun banner certainly makes a lot of sense since Ayato is her older brother. She is a Cryo sub-DPS, while her brother might be a five-star Hydro DPS. The siblings should synergize well during combat and players would love to see them in concurrent banners.

Yoimiya, on the other hand, has gradually gained the attention of players. The Pyro bow character is now becoming a part of the influential team compositions used in the Spiral Abyss.

As for Ayato, leakers have pointed out that his banner is planned for the first half of the 2.6 update. Ubatcha further added that Heizou will be the featured four-star character in Ayato's banner in a questionable leak.

A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Heizou is still a mysterious character. Players know that he's a detective from Inazuma, but there's no information on his playstyle and appearance.

[Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

Genshin Impact 2.6 to introduce artifact set for Ayato

Five-star characters in Genshin Impact are now released with their signature weapons and artifact sets. Ayato will be no exception, as leaks have confirmed that an artifact set that is tailor-made for him will be available in patch 2.6.

TZ said that 2.6 will have ayato's exclusive artifactAnd2.5 the weapon pool in the first half will be primordial jade cutter+Kagura'sVerity#GenshinImpact #原神

It is safe to assume that the other artifact set will be for Yae Miko, or in general, Electro characters.

If true, this affects Kazuha and Venti's rerun timelines.If Venti does not receive a rerun in 2.6, it will be well over one year since his last rerun--the longest gap of any character to date.If it is Kokomi instead of Kazuha for 2.5, we may not see Kazuha until 2.7.

Amidst rumors about Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun banners in 2.6 and Raiden Shogun and Kokomi in 2.5, many players are naturally worried about Kazuha's rerun banner. From the looks of it, it might be postponed to patch 2.7 or later.

Genshhin Impact version 2.4 is live, and Liyue is celebrating the Lantern Rite festival. The traveler and Paimon are helping residents with fireworks, treasure collections, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen
