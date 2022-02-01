All three Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leaked: Ayato's signature artifact confirmed by leaker

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is expected to introduce Ayato as a playable character. There should be at least two rerun banners in one-half of the update.
Even though patch 2.6 is almost two months away, players are excited about it. The hype for Ayato is unreal and miHoYo might officially reveal him on February 4, 2022.
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks hint towards Ayato, Ayaka, and Yoimiya banners
One of the most reliable leakers in the community, BLANK, recently claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya would return to Genshin Impact with patch 2.6. However, the order of the banners is still unknown.
Ayaka's rerun banner certainly makes a lot of sense since Ayato is her older brother. She is a Cryo sub-DPS, while her brother might be a five-star Hydro DPS. The siblings should synergize well during combat and players would love to see them in concurrent banners.
Yoimiya, on the other hand, has gradually gained the attention of players. The Pyro bow character is now becoming a part of the influential team compositions used in the Spiral Abyss.
As for Ayato, leakers have pointed out that his banner is planned for the first half of the 2.6 update. Ubatcha further added that Heizou will be the featured four-star character in Ayato's banner in a questionable leak.
Heizou is still a mysterious character. Players know that he's a detective from Inazuma, but there's no information on his playstyle and appearance.
Genshin Impact 2.6 to introduce artifact set for Ayato
Five-star characters in Genshin Impact are now released with their signature weapons and artifact sets. Ayato will be no exception, as leaks have confirmed that an artifact set that is tailor-made for him will be available in patch 2.6.
It is safe to assume that the other artifact set will be for Yae Miko, or in general, Electro characters.
Amidst rumors about Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun banners in 2.6 and Raiden Shogun and Kokomi in 2.5, many players are naturally worried about Kazuha's rerun banner. From the looks of it, it might be postponed to patch 2.7 or later.
Genshhin Impact version 2.4 is live, and Liyue is celebrating the Lantern Rite festival. The traveler and Paimon are helping residents with fireworks, treasure collections, and more.