Genshin Impact Fireworks smelting guide for Lantern Rite 2022 event

New challenges have arrived in the Lantern Rite rerun event in Genshin Impact version 2.4. Players have to complete the associated quest and then help Keqing with the fireworks for the festival.

It is no surprise that every new challenge in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event gets more difficult than previous ones. Accordingly, players are struggling to make 'Perfect Quality' fireworks.

Spider Ninja (Seriousness Breaker) @Spider__Ninja Me crafting the perfect fireworks in Genshin Impact Me crafting the perfect fireworks in Genshin Impact https://t.co/fs5iqnVQCt

Here's a quick guide to the latest Fireworks challenges in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022: Flameplume Starflowers challenge guide

The guide for the previous challenges is already posted and the new challenges are:

Golden Calundula Swirl

To achieve a perfect 5000 rating, players should do the following:

Go to Rotation, and confirm a single smelting with Meticulousness Go to Spread, and confirm a single smelting with the same technique Select Nitpicker technique and go to Color Switch to Height and confirm a single smelting with the same technique Switch to Rotation and confirm a single smelting yet again Switch to Color and confirm a single smelting with Tactile Sensitivity technique Finally, go to Size and smelt twice with Decisive Boldness technique

Thereafter, players can complete the smelting process and receive the perfect score.

Kindled Trees by the Moonlit Window

To achieve the perfect rating, players have to follow these steps:

Choose Meticulousness technique and use it on Color, Size, and Spread Switch to Tactile Sensitivity and use it to increase Size Switch to Nitpicker technique and use it to increase Color Use Nitpicker technique again on Height, and then twice on Spread Lastly, use Nitpicker on Rotation

With these directions, players can get the 5000 Quality Rating, which is the perfect score.

Genshin Impact Smelting Fireworks challenge rewards

The primary rewards that players can get from completing the aforementioned Production Challenges are Affluence Talisman and Primogems. They might not require the perfect score to get the 30 Primogems, but might miss out on some Talisman if the score is not close to perfect.

The Affluence Talisman can be further used in the Event Shop to redeem a wide range of items. More importantly, players can unlock a free four-star character from Liyue with them. These include the likes of Yun Jin, Yanfei, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and others.

Also, the Affluence Talisman and the Conquest Talisman (can be obtained from Oceanic Defender challenges) are important for unlocking the free Ningguang skin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, Genshin Impact players, especially F2P, should try their best to accumulate as many free rewards from the ongoing Fleeting Colors in Flight event. The event will soon end, and a new update with Yae Miko will arrive.

Edited by Saman