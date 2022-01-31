Genshin Impact: How to get Conquest Talisman and claim a free 4-star character

Conquest Talisman is an event currency that can be obtained from Genshin Impact's Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Furthermore, this item can be used to exchange with a Liyue 4-star character of choices and Ningguang's new skin.

Players can get Conquest Talisman after completing the new Oceanic Defender challenge. This mission requires the Traveler to enter a domain and defeat an event boss called Beisht.

Getting the Conquest Talisman and claiming a free 4-star Genshin Impact character

Complete the Oceanic Defender challenge six times (Image via miHoYo)

The only way to receive the Conquest Talisman is to complete the Oceanic Defender challenge in Fleeting Colors in Flight. A maximum of 2220 Conquest Talismans can be obtained after the enemy is defeated six times. Remember that gamers can still complete this task by playing it in Co-Op mode.

Defeat all three of Beisht's heads (Image via miHoYo)

The Oceanic Defender challenge is a task where players need to enter a domain and defeat Beisht without any time limit. Players can teleport to the said domain by following the prompt on the event page. Beisht is a unique event boss where she has three heads.

Beisht's three heads have their respective HP pools and will attack simultaneously. Note that a defeated head can still attack the active character, but it will take no further damage. Beisht will be defeated when the HP of all three heads reaches zero.

How to claim a 4-star character in Genshin Impact's Fleeting Colors in Flight

Claim a free 4-star Liyue character from the event page (Image via miHoYo)

Players can invite a 4-star Liyue character from the Prosperous Partnerships section in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event page. There are two items gamers need to collect before they can claim the free unit:

1000 Affluence Talismans 1000 Conquest Talismans

As mentioned before, Conquest Talismans can only be received from the Oceanic Defender challenge. On the other hand, Affluence Talismans can be collected from Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows.

Flameplume Starflowers challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Flameplume Starflowers is a mini-game where gamers must use the Launch Tube gadget in their inventory to initiate the Production Challenge and smelt fireworks. Reach the specified Quality Rating to obtain the Affluence Talismans.

Wondrous Shadows challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wondrous Shadows is a mini-game where players must adjust and rotate the Shadow Lantern until it creates a shadow similar to a specific image.

Exchange Tokens with a free character (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are eight four-star Liyue characters of choice, and players can only choose one throughout the entire event:

Xiangling Beidou Xingqiu Ningguang Chongyun Xinyan Yun Jin Yanfei

Select the unit you want and click on 'Confirm Invitation' to receive the character automatically.

Aside from the free 4-star character, the remaining Conquest Talismans can also be used to exchange with Ningguang's new outfit 'Orchid's Evening Gown' in Genshin Impact.

