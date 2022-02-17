×
Genshin Impact 2.6: Kamisato Ayato release date and banner preparation guide

Ayato Kamisato is coming soon (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a lot about the game's newest 5-star character, Kamisato Ayato.

The character will be released alongside the new Genshin Impact update, which is set to be launched on March 30th. Fans of this powerful Hydro user will want to make sure they have everything ready for his banner once it goes live.

Thanks to new leaks, an ascension guide for Kamisato Ayato is already available. Players can use this guide to begin collecting the required materials to ascend the character early.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato banner guide and more

Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Genshin Impact's next update will bring Kamisato Ayato to the roster of playable characters. As mentioned before, the update is set to launch on March 30th, and fans can look forward to Ayato's release as the first banner of 2.6.

Ayato is a powerful 5-star Hydro sword wielder who can cut through his enemies with ease thanks to his unique Hydro skills. Since he is releasing as a 5-star character on the featured banner, players will need plenty of Primogems if they don't have pity built up.

A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

The amount of Primogems that it will take to get Ayato is determined by a player's pity count and the last 5-star character they acquired.

To be certain that they can get Ayato, a player will want to have 28,800 Primogems in their account. This equates to 180 wishes, which is enough to guarantee summoning Ayato.

However, if a fan's last 5-star character was a non-featured one, they will only need 14,400 Primogems to get to the maximum 90 wishes.

What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…)What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.)

Soft pity is also a big factor, as the closer a player gets to 90, the fewer Primogems they will need to spend on a banner.

Gamers should keep a close eye on their pity count to make sure they get Kamisato Ayato. Soft pity begins around 75 wishes, which equates to 12,000 Primogems, so having at least this amount is recommended.

Ayato ascension materials:

Thanks to Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, players can prepare for Ayato's ascension materials early. All of the character's ascension materials are available for players to begin farming now. Fans will definitely want to grab some of his harder-to-farm items now, like the Sakura Blooms and the Dew of Repudiation.

Here's what Ayato will need to ascend to 90:

Ascension #Boss Gem:Specialty:Enemy drop: Boss drop:Mora
11x Varunada Lazurite Sliver3x Sakura Bloom3x Old HandguardN/A20,000x
23x Varunada Lazurite Fragment10x Sakura Bloom15x Old Handguard2x Dew of Repudiation40,000x
36x Varunada Lazurite Fragment20x Sakura Bloom12x Kageuchi Handguard4x Dew of Repudiation60,000x
43x Varunada Lazurite Chunk30x Sakura Bloom18x Kageuchi Handguard8x Dew of Repudiation80,000x
56x Varunada Lazurite Chunk45x Sakura Bloom12x Famed Handguard12x Dew of Repudiation100,000x
66x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone60x Sakura Bloom24x Famed Handguard20x Dew of Repudiation120,000x
Farming these materials may be difficult, but fans can utilize this guide to gather them more easily.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
