Dainsleif, Inazuma festival, The Chasm, and Ayato to appear in Genshin Impact 2.6 update, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to be an update with a surprising amount of content from all across the game's world. Fans can look forward to appearances from characters like Dainsleif and Ayato Kamisato, along with events featuring places like The Chasm and Inazuma.

Players may be surprised to hear all of these events occurring at the same time, but as the game leads into its newest region, there will likely be a large focus on expanding the world of Teyvat. Players can find out more about this new update here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm, Dainsleif and more

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Liyue area, Inazuma festival, Mondstadt Char (Venti), Dains involvement and ofc Ayato.



Genshin Impact's latest update will definitely take players on a journey as it explores many different areas in a single patch. From Mondstadt to Liyue to Inazuma, fans will journey across the world completing events and quests. They will need to make sure they do so, as the powerful five-star Kamisato Ayato will be released during this update, and many players won't want to miss out on him.

The Chasm will also be arriving during this update, giving players a whole new massive area to explore. This area will likely be similar in size to Dragonspine, with huge interconnected tunnels full of monsters to defeat. There is even a new world boss found in this area, known as the Ruin Serpent. Fans will definitely want to get ready to plunge into the depths of The Chasm during this update.

Yashiro Rascal 💧 @ayatohour 2.5 will focus on mondstadt and enkanomiya! the inazuma festival will happen on 2.6 which will FINALLY feature ayato!! 2.5 will focus on mondstadt and enkanomiya! the inazuma festival will happen on 2.6 which will FINALLY feature ayato!! https://t.co/xQCph5F9HG

On top of all of this, there will also be a festival in Inazuma, which will likely be the introduction to Ayato Kamisato. Ayato has been teased for several months, and fans will finally get their chance to meet him during the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. Ayato is also set to be playable during this update, giving players the ability to wish for him on an upcoming banner.

Yang楊 @yxm_____

heard my man returning in 2.6, well he better be, im watching MHY



#dainsleif #GenshinImpact #戴因斯雷布 #ダインスレイヴ #原神 rkgkheard my man returning in 2.6, well he better be, im watching MHY rkgk heard my man returning in 2.6, well he better be, im watching MHY #dainsleif #GenshinImpact #戴因斯雷布 #ダインスレイヴ #原神 https://t.co/ifwfOXpirV

Dainsleif will also be returning during this update, and will likely give players their next instructions during their journey. He may be the one who guides fans to the Chasm, or even the bridge that brings them to Sumeru. Fans will just have to wait until the 2.6 update arrives to learn more.

Genshin Impact 2.6 isn't too far away, and players will definitely want to make sure they explore the entire update when it arrives.

