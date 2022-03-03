Top 5 ways to farm maximum Primogems before Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

Genshin Impact 2.5 will enter its second phase in a week. The community is already hyped about the new 2.6 update where Kamisato Ayato will make his official debut along with multiple rerun banners.

A lot of Primogems will be required by players if they want to make wishes on these upcoming banners. Players will find this a great time to start farming Primogems for the upcoming version 2.6.

Farming Primogems are mandatory for F2P players, especially since they are a rare form of in-game currency if players don't spend real-world money on Genshin Impact.

Top 5 ways like Paimon's Bargain to farm maximum Primogems before Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

5) Paimon's Bargain

Paimon’s Bargain is a shop where players can exchange Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust in exchange for Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate.

Players can use 750 Masterless Stardust in exchange for 5 x Intertwined Fate and 5 x Acquaint Fate that refresh every month. In this way, players can farm 1,600 worth of Primogems in the form of intertwined and acquaint fates.

4) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is a subscription offer in Genshin Impact. Upon buying this subscription, players will immediately receive 300 Genesis Crystals, which can be converted into Primogems when necessary.

Players will also receive 90 Primogems for the next 30 days every time the player logs into the game. This will give a total of 3000 Primogems if players just log in to the game every day and convert the Genesis Crystals into Primogems.

3) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

If players have not yet tried the Spiral Abyss, now is the best time to do so. The Spiral Abyss rewards with tons of Primogems when players clear the floors for the first time.

Players will receive 2,700 Primogems if they clear from Floor 1 to Floor 8. Floor 9 - 12 of the Spiral Abyss rewards 150 Primogems on each floor the players complete. This way, players can farm 600 Primogems if they clear till Floor 12.

Fortunately, the Spiral Abyss Floor 9 -12 resets every fortnight and players can farm 1,200 Primogems a month by completing the Spiral Abyss.

2) New Events

Every Genshin Impact update comes with its own set of new content in the form of events. Currently, there are two events running in the game - The Three Realm Gateway Offering and Divine Ingenuity. Such events provide opportunities for players to farm for Primogems by completing the event challenges.

Players can obtain other rewards as well through this event such as Talent Level-up materials, Crown of Insight, and many more.

1) Daily Commission

Daily commissions are the most consistent way for players to farm for Primogems where they have to complete four tasks a day to receive 60 Primogems. Doing this diligently for a month can help players accumulate about 1,800 Primogems.

Players can get this many Primogems by spending mere 5-10 minutes on the daily tasks. This is why players are advised not to skip on daily commissions as they will be losing Primogems which can help them get their favorite characters or weapons.

