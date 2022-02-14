All Genshin Impact 2.5 major events and story quest release dates

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will introduce several new events and story quests. From exploring Enkanomiya to learning more about Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun, players certainly have many tasks to look forward to.

Following Yae Miko's banner in the first half, Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will have their rerun banners in patch 2.5. Even though the hype for Ayato is unreal, many players are eager to build an unstoppable Electro team with Raiden and Yae.

Here are all the major events that will take place in the first half of Genshin Impact patch 2.5 and their release dates.

Major events in Genshin Impact version 2.5 and their release dates

1) Yae Miko banner and weapon banner

Yae Miko's banner and a brand new Epitome Invocation banner will be released on February 16, 2022. Both banners will remain live until March 8, 2022.

The featured four-star characters in Yae Miko's banner are:

Diona

Thoma

Fischl

The weapon banner will feature the following weapons:

Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star Sword)

(five-star Sword) Kagura's Verity ( five-star Catalyst)

( five-star Catalyst) Wavebreaker's Fin (four-star Polearm)

(four-star Polearm) Sacrificial Sword (four-star Sword)

(four-star Sword) Rainslasher (four-star Claymore)

(four-star Claymore) The Stringless (four-star Bow)

(four-star Bow) Eye of Perception (four-star Catalyst)

2) Three Realms Gateway Offering

This event will begin on February 17, 2022 and will be live until the end of version 2.5.

Travelers will be expected to explore Enkanomiya with unique mechanics like Light Realm Sigils and Bokuso boxes. A four-star Catalyst called Oathsworn Eye, its refinement materials, and a Crown of Insight will be included in the rewards.

Players must be above AR 30 to take part in the Three Realms Gateway Offering. Additionally, they have to complete the following quests as well:

Chapter 2: Act 2- Stillness, and the Sublimation of Shadow quest

World Quest- Erebos' Secret

3) Divine Ingenuity

Travelers will help the Adventurer's Guild in exploring a strange domain in this event. It will begin on March 2, 2022 and will offer rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and more.

It is worth noting that Divine Ingenuity will also allow players to make their own domains and share them with others. Obviously, they'll have to complete their domain before letting anyone else try it.

4) Story quests

New story quests for Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun will be released in Genshin Impact patch 2.5, and they will be permanently available as soon as the update drops. In simple words, they will be released on February 16, 2022 and players can complete them at their own will.

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is stacked with a ton of content. The aforementioned events will be available during the first phase of the update. In the second phase, Hyakunin Ikki rerun event will be released alongside the rerun baners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

Edited by Saman