Hyakunin Ikki Genshin Impact event to bring back Ayaka, Yoimiya, and more trials, suggests leak

The new Genshin Impact leaks about Hyakunin Ikki detail some valuable information regarding the upcoming trial characters.

According to the 2.5 beta, for this event, the upcoming trial characters include the following:

Ayaka

Yoimiya

Kazuha

Itto

Xiangling

Razor

It hasn't been revealed what level these characters will be. However, the last time this event took place, back in Genshin Impact 2.1, the trial characters were set to Level 80. There are also minor details about upcoming enemies revealed in some of the recent leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Hyakunin Ikki update

The tweet nonchalantly revealed all the upcoming trial characters for the 2.5 rerun event. STC stands for "subject to change," as information revealed in these leaks can always be altered prior to the final release.

This event consists of six characters (like the original run), but the 2.5 version features four 5-stars and two 4-stars rather than three of each rarity. It's an entirely different cast, as well.

By comparison, the original event featured:

Xiao

Childe

Ganyu

Yanfei

Ningguang

Fischl

These characters were all Level 80 with fixed equipment. It's worth noting that players didn't have to use these trial characters. If one wished to, they could use their own characters or mix and match two types of characters.

Travelers were already aware that Hyakunin Ikki would return to Genshin Impact 2.5, thanks to older leaks like the one listed above. The original event required players to be at Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed the Archon Quest and Ritou Escape Plan.

Travelers had to use multiple teams of two and could equip two Garyuu Arts per team to assist them. The principal goal of this event was to hit certain point thresholds for rewards.

New enemy type in this event

Apparently, this event rerun will feature a new enemy type known as Shadowy Husk; these enemies have anti-shield properties. For instance, they can heal nearby enemies if they hit an active character with a shield. They will also debut in Genshin Impact 2.5.

The above video demonstrates what Shadowy Husks can do in Genshin Impact. As the vast majority of the upcoming trial characters don't use shields, the inclusion of Shadowy Husks hurts whichever shield users the player brings into the event.

Of course, shield users can still get around this limitation by not getting hit by the Shadowy Husks.

