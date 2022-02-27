5 best Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss 2.5

The highest floors of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss are where the most challenging enemy lineups are. If players can efficiently clear those waves of enemies for the maximum number of stars, they can effortlessly complete content outside the Spiral Abyss.

It's worth mentioning that this guide is more for Floors 9 through 12 than anything preceding it. Any maxed team should be able to make easy work of Floors 1 through 8 in the Spiral Abyss. This article will prioritize the upcoming changes to the Blessing and enemy lineups that begin on March 1, as that will be happening soon.

Five most potent Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss 2.5

5) Zhongli

Zhongli's official Genshin Impact artwork

Powerful shields are still incredibly valuable in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, especially with units that otherwise have little to no sustain. Zhongli has had three banners thus far, making him one of the more common 5-star characters in the game.

Zhongli's utility is appreciated in a wide variety of teams, making him one of the most splashable characters in the game.

4) Xingqiu

Xingqiu's official Genshin Impact artwork

A few 4-star characters can bring more overall utility than some 5-star characters. Xingqiu is a prime example of that, as he's one of the best characters in the game and has consistently seen high usage throughout the years.

He is an excellent sub-DPS option who can also reduce incoming damage while offering some healing as well. As he is a 4-star character, he is far easier to C6 than the average 5-star character.

3) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun's official Genshin Impact artwork

The upcoming Blessing does the following on March 1:

"When opponents take Electro-Charged DMG, their Electro RES decreases by 10% for 10s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack's duration is independent. Each enemy can receive this effect once every 1.2s."

As far as top-tier Electro units go, there aren't many more noteworthy than Raiden Shogun. She's an excellent battery and DPS option who can excel with other metagame staples like Bennet or more niche options like Kujou Sara.

Floor 11 will also have the following effect on March 1:

"All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus."

At the very least, Raiden Shogun will be valuable on Floor 11.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha's official Genshin Impact artwork

Kazuha has consistently been one of the best 5-star characters for the Spiral Abyss since his debut in version 1.6. He's a top-tier DPS and support option who can mesh well with various team comps.

Venti is his closest competition as far as overall utility goes in the Spiral Abyss. Venti packs more powerful CC, while Kazuha is better for overall damage. Generally speaking, the latter is a more helpful trait for efficient clears.

1) Bennett

Bennett's official Genshin Impact artwork

There aren't many characters more splashable than Bennett in Genshin Impact. Travelers need to have two competent teams to clear the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss, so Bennett will likely be one of the eight characters chosen.

Very few team comps wouldn't want Bennett in them. Unsurprisingly, he had among the highest usage rates in previous versions of the Spiral Abyss. He has an extremely powerful moveset and is easy to acquire, given the fact that he's only a 4-star character.

