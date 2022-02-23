5 best Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in version 2.5

Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss is a challenging gauntlet that can push players to their limit as they race to defeat enemies before time expires. Fans need to bring their strongest characters into the Abyss if they want to get the amazing rewards that it offers.

Bringing the best teams into the Spiral Abyss is key to finishing it quickly, and players have tons of options to choose from in Genshin's massive roster of characters. They can find some of the best characters to clear floor 12 here.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Best characters for Floor 12

The 2.5 Spiral Abyss has some tough foes to take down, especially with the powerful Bathysmal Vishaps to deal with, alongside the dangerous Husk enemies. Bringing the right allies to take down these powerful enemies will be tricky, but fans can overcome these foes by utilizing some of the game's best characters. Here's who they should prioritize.

5) Xingqiu

Xingqiu remains an overall stellar choice in the Abyss, bringing insane damage and Hydro application for several different carries. Xingqiu also has incredible particle generation, allowing him to keep his Elemental Burst active nearly all the time.

Fans who need Hydro for any of their team compositions will definitely want to add Xingqiu to their party.

4) Bennett

Bennett is still a solid choice for every Abyss team, as his healing and damage buffing is unrivaled in the game. He is a staple member of many of the game's strongest teams, and players with a built Bennett can easily complete some of Genshin Impact's toughest content. Bringing Bennett to Floor 12 is a great idea.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling does an insane amount of damage and is a staple in both Hydro-focused teams, alongside the incredible Raiden National team. Xiangling is an easy character to build who can provide consistent Pyro applications along with some surprisingly strong buffs with the right constellations. Players will definitely want to utilize Xiangling in the Spiral Abyss.

2) Yae Miko

Yae Miko is a surprisingly valuable addition to an Abyss team, especially thanks to this update's Abyss Phase that shreds Electro resistance on enemies. She can output a ton of Electro damage while dodging thanks to her turrets automatically hitting foes, so fans will be able to focus on avoiding damage and staying alive.

Yae is a strong contender during this Abyss, and players who have her should definitely give her a try.

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun's National team remains one of Genshin Impact's strongest Abyss teams, as the combination of these four characters can demolish almost any enemy thanks to its wide array of damage sources.

Raiden is an incredible enabler for these units, and she can dish out a massive amount of damage thanks to her powerful Elemental Burst. Fans should definitely bring Raiden into the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss may be tough, but players can complete it easily with the right team compositions.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul