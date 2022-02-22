Kokomi's birthday in Genshin Impact: Gifts, mail and more

Genshin Impact's character birthdays are a unique and special moment for players, as they receive a special heartfelt note from the character along with some precious gifts.

Sangonomiya Kokomi's birthday is on February 22, and players in servers across the world are now receiving her presents and letter. This gift contains a great meal, along with a helpful talent upgrade material.

Players can also get a look at her birthday note here, and read her special letter addressed to them. Here's what Sangonomiya Kokomi is sending out on her birthday.

Genshin Impact: Sangonomiya Kokomi's birthday gifts

Kokomi's birthday gifts have finally arrived, as her birthday has begun on certain servers around the world. Sangonomiya Kokomi was born on February 22, and on this day, fans will receive a unique note from her that details her daily life and some of her wishes.

Fans of Kokomi will definitely want to give this message a close read as it is a fun insight into her character. Other players will enjoy her gifts over the letter, as they are pretty useful.

Kokomi's gifts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi provides players with a Guide to Transience and a Stunning Stratagem. The Guide to Transience is an Inazuman talent material used by Kokomi herself, Thoma, the Traveler, and Yoimiya.

Kokomi only provides a single one of these books, but it still saves players some Resin when they are faming these books in the future. The Stunning Strategem is a healing item and is Kokomi's specialty food.

pat @luvsenhua kokomi - a stunning strategem kokomi - a stunning strategem https://t.co/fXVVwNBjvP

This food is made from cooking Bird Egg Sushi and provides a small boost to the base healing. It will restore 16% of Max HP, along with an additional 1350 HP to whoever consumes it.

This is a helpful meal and will definitely be a tasty snack in a pinch whenever players get low on health. Kokomi's gifts are helpful, and fans won't want to forget to claim them when her birthday gifts arrive on February 22.

Genshin Impact's latest birthday gift comes from Sangonomiya Kokomi, and the presents are definitely worth claiming.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul