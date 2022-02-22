Genshin Impact 2.8 might bring back Golden Apple Archipelago region, suggests leak

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks may be pointing to the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This area was featured back in update 1.6 and was a massive addition to the game centered around Klee and a new adventure.

Fans who enjoyed this area were disappointed when it was removed from the game after the event concluded. However, these new leaks suggest that the popular summer retreat may be reappearing during the 2.8 update. Players can find out everything about this possible rerun here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Golden Apple Archipelago rerun

These new Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have claimed that the Golden Apple Archipelago is due for a rerun during the 2.8 update. This would make sense as the 2.8 update is set to arrive near the summer.

The Archipelago was featured as the game's biggest summer event, showcasing beaches, sailing, and other fun activities. If players are set to return to the islands, it would be appropriate for it to be during the summer.

The last time the Archipelago was featured, it was to tell a story about Klee and a gift from her mother. It wouldn't be too difficult to imagine that Klee's mother Alice would bring players back to the islands for another round of celebrations for Klee.

However, it would be challenging not to reread many of the same notes from the previous event, so the game will need to mix things up for this rerun.

luna 🌙 @lunaphelim was digging through old pics and saw these venti pics,,, i kinda miss windblume and golden apple archipelago was digging through old pics and saw these venti pics,,, i kinda miss windblume and golden apple archipelago https://t.co/8WItEKr7ov

Luckily, the Archipelago has a huge amount of land to fill with new content and was full of unique puzzles, so remixing it for a new set of players isn't too far-fetched. It was also an amazing source of Primogems, and players will enjoy getting those rewards once again.

The Golden Apple Archipelago likely has more stories to tell, and its rerun would mostly perform great with the fanbase. These leaks are still questionable, but if they are accurate, the 2.8 update looks to be a big one.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks may have just revealed the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Players will definitely want to watch for any more information about this massive area.

Note: All leaks are subject to change.

