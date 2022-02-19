Genshin Impact 2.6 Archon quest to feature Dainsleif, suggests leak

Genshin Impact 2.6 may be one of the game's most packed updates, with leaks revealing that Dainsleif may feature in his own Archon Quest during this version. With the release of The Chasm, Ayato, and tons of events, many fans may be wondering how Dainsleif will fit into the update.

He may actually be the key to players entering a new area, or beginning a new chapter of the game's story. Dainsleif has remained one of the game's biggest mysteries, and this new quest may shed some more light on his character.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Dainsleif quest revealed

Thanks to some new leaks, Genshin Impact 2.6's Dainsleif quest has been revealed, though not much is known about its contents. This quest is expected to be an Archon Quest, and these massive lore-heavy quests usually reveal more about the game's world and story.

Dainsleif is a character that is heavily tied to the journey of both the Traveler and their lost sibling, and he knows more about the truth of the world than anyone in the game.

Players haven't seen Dainsleif in many updates, as the game hasn't had the Traveler's sibling as the story's main focus since Inazuma began. Dainsleif's arrival may signal a return to this main plot, as he will likely reveal more information about the sibling's location and history.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Kamisato Ayato's Story Quest "Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I" and an unknown Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will be released in Version 2.6.



※ Subject to change.



This quest will likely tie into the game's future story, as the Traveler begins their plans to move to the next region in search of their sibling. Dainsleif has withheld some key information from the players, as the truth of his involvement with the Abyss Order and Khaenri'ah is still unclear.

This Archon Quest will likely bring more information to light about Dainsleif's origins and reveal more about the world's history.

Genshin Impact 2.6 definitely looks to be an update full of content with tons of different story quests all occurring in a single update. Fans will definitely want to prepare for this update in advance, as there will be a lot to complete.

More information about Dainsleif's upcoming Archon Quest will likely be revealed soon, so fans can stay tuned for more information about the new story mission.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks continue to reveal more about this massive update, and players definitely won't be disappointed.

