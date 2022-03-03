How to get Starglitter in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s monthly rotation reset is here for the Paimon’s Bargain. Paimon’s Bargain is a shop that offers wishing items, enhancement materials, two different characters, and five weapons (one of each type) rotating every month.

Masterless Starglitter is an of the in-game currencies of Genshin Impact. It is a special type of currency that players can use to purchase rarer items from Paimon’s Bargains.

Genshin Impact: Masterless Starglitter and how to get them

Genshin Impact: Masterless Starglitter and How to get them (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, acquiring Masterless Starglitter is not that simple. Players cannot acquire it directly from the game or by using real-world currency. The only way to acquire Masterless Starglitter is to make wishes.

Players will obtain Masterless Starglitter when a four/five-star character or weapon is pulled from standard or event wish banners.

The constellation of characters also plays a major role in the amount of Masterless Starglitter players will receive. The amount players can receive according to different factors is listed below:

Type Rarity Quantity Duplicate Character with incomplete Constellation 4 - Star 2 5 - Star 10 Duplicate Character with complete Constellation 4 - Star 5 5 - Star 25 Weapons 4 - Star 2 5 - Star 10

In simpler terms, players will receive 2/10 Masterless Starglitter if they get a character that is yet to have a C6 constellation but will receive 5/25 Masterless Starglitter when the character pulled is already at C6.

Pulling four/five-star weapons simply gives players 2/10 Masterless Starglitter and does not have any additional conditions.

The current characters and weapons available in Paimon’s Bargains are Xingqiu and Ningguang, along with the Blackcliff weapon bundle. The current cost chart of the monthly items are:

Ningguang - 34 Masterless Starglitter

Xingqiu - 34 Masterless Starglitter

Blackcliff Longsword - 24 Masterless Starglitter

Blackcliff Slasher - 24 Masterless Starglitter

Blackcliff Pole - 24 Masterless Starglitter

Blackcliff Agate - 24 Masterless Starglitter

Blackcliff Warbow - 24 Masterless Starglitter

Players can get one copy of the characters but only three copies of every type of weapon in a month.

The permanent items available in the Paimon shop cost 2-5 Masterless Starglitter. Since Starglitter is very difficult to acquire, it would be wise for players to use it only when necessary.

