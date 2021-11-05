How to get Star Glitter and Stardust in Genshin Impact

While many experienced players have solved much of the puzzles that Genshin Impact has thrown at them so far, new ones are still struggling with some of the in-game complexities.

One of the game’s features that players new to Genshin Impact have a tough time wrapping their heads around is the use of Star Glitter and Stardust and how to acquire them.

This article will deal with some of miHoYo’s action RPG basics and help newer players become more familiar with a few in-game mechanics.

What is Star Glitter in Genshin Impact and how to acquire them?

Star Glitter is the currency that players can use to access the in-game shop in Genshin Impact. The shop is called “Paimon’s Bargains”, and here players will be able to purchase materials ranging from weapons to character pulls.

Upgrade materials can also be found here, and to buy from Paimon’s Bargain, players will need to invest a good sum of their Star Glitter in the shop. However, the items in the shop rotate, and it stocks up with new purchasable material every month.

Now, for acquiring Star Glitter, there is, unfortunately, no stable way that Genshin Impact players can employ. The only way to acquire Star Glitter is by constantly investing in pulls and luckily getting a 5-star character. By getting a 5-star character, players are automatically awarded a Masterless Star Glitter.

Additionally, if players have the constellation maxed out for a particular character and they pull him/her again, then they will be awarded a complete “pull’s worth” of Star Glitter for their attempt.

What is Stardust in Genshin Impact and how to get it?

Much like Star Glitter, Stardust too is an in-game currency that can be used in Paimon’s Bargain.

It can be invested to purchase the same items in the store as one can with Star Glitter, however, they are much easier to acquire.

Stardust can be obtained by using the wish system as well, and any pull that, no matter the rating of the character or weapon that the player receives, will earn them some of the currency. But its value is obviously much lower than that of the Star Glitter, and players will require a relatively higher amount of this currency to purchase items from the shop.

