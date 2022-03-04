How many Primogems are needed to unlock Kokomi in Genshin Impact 2.5 rerun?

Genshin Impact 2.5's latest rerun will see the return of Sangonomiya Kokomi, the divine priestess of Watatsumi Island.

Kokomi has been one of Genshin Impact's best healers, and her value has only increased as more challenging content has been added to the game. While many fans overlooked Kokomi during her initial run, they may want to give her another chance now that the meta has shifted.

Having enough Primogems to summon her from the featured banner is important, though, as fans may not be able to get her without the right amount.

Number of Primogems needed for the Kokomi banner rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5

The latter half of Genshin Impact 2.5 will focus on reruns of some of Inazuma's strongest 5-star characters, including Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Kokomi is a powerful healing-focused Hydro Catalyst user. She provides an insane amount of health for her allies and enables some unique Hydro-focused team compositions.

Players who need a healer in their teams will definitely want to pick up Kokomi.

Luckily for those attempting to summon her, Kokomi will be available on the featured banner. This means players can follow the game's pity rules to see how many Primogems they will need to get her.

The pity system guarantees that players will get a 5-star item with every 90 wishes. This takes 14,400 Primogems to reach. Once 90 wishes have been made, players are guaranteed to get a 5-star character from the featured banner.

However, there is still a 50% chance that this character won't be Kokomi. This is known as a 50/50, and fans will want to make sure they are prepared for that outcome.

A 50/50 in Genshin Impact occurs when the last 5-star that a player acquired was a featured banner character. This causes their account to enter a state where their next 5-star has a 50% chance to be a character from the standard banner.

If this occurs, it will reset a player's pity count, which means they may need to make 90 more wishes. In this scenario, a player will need 28,800 Primogems to guarantee Kokomi.

If players want to be 100% certain that they will get Kokomi, they should be sure to have a stockpile of Primogems ready to use.

Soft pity explained:

Soft pity is an important mechanic that players should be aware of if they want Sangonomiya Kokomi. This mechanic can help save a ton of Primogems, as it begins to take effect at around 70-80 wishes.

At this stage, players should opt to do single pulls, as the odds of a 5-star summon become much higher. Players can end up saving thousands of Primogems, as this only takes around 12,000 Primogems to reach.

Genshin Impact 2.5's rerun banners are definitely worth summoning on, and players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems for them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh