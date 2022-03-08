What makes Raiden Shogun a must-have unit in Genshin Impact?

The Electro Archon of Inazuma is finally making a comeback in phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.5. Raiden Shogun will be available in her rerun banner alongside another 5-star character, Sangonomiya Kokomi. Besides her aesthetic and artwork, she has brought many changes to the game's team compositions and playstyles.

Raiden Shogun is a top-tier unit in Genshin Impact, with unique abilities and beautiful animations. She can also act as the party's battery, supplying Elemental Particles while dealing massive damage to opponents on the field. Here's why this five-star character's rerun should not be missed.

Raiden Shogun is a must-have unit in Genshin Impact

1) An excellent battery in most team compositions

In Genshin Impact, Raiden Shogun is a versatile unit. One of her main advantages is her ability to operate as a team battery, which also synergizes with her ability to increase allies' Elemental Burst DMG.

Raiden Shogun is well-used in many team compositions, including the famed National Team. Players can't go wrong wishing for her because she's one of the game's most powerful characters.

2) Great performance even at C0

Raiden Shogun excels even in Constellation 0 and does not feel as if any constellation limits her true ability. She may not have much impact as an on-field damage dealer at C0, but she makes up for it with her immense nuke potential. By increasing her Elemental Burst talent to level 10, Raiden Shogun can one-shot many of the game's elite bosses.

3) Flexible team compositions

Raiden Shogun's unique playstyle and her ability as a battery allow her to be versatile with her team composition. Gamers can replace other sub-DPS or support characters with the Electro Archon to strengthen the team while maintaining the attack rotation and synergy.

The community has already built many effective teams centered solely on Raiden Shogun. The following are some of the most popular teams for her:

National Team: Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett Eula Team: Raiden Shogun, Eula, Diona, Bennett Taser Team: Raiden, Yae Miko, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kazuha

4) Free-to-play character

Raiden Shogun is one of the few characters in Genshin Impact who does not demand significant investment. As a result, she is relatively easy to build even without her signature weapon, making it a viable F2P-friendly unit for players who spend little to no real-world money on Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun already has her best in slot artifact set, the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fates set, and some fantastic four-star weapons, with The Catch as the best F2P polearm for her.

5) One of the best support 5-star characters

Raiden Shogun is one of the greatest support characters in Genshin Impact since she can serve as a battery for the entire party while also dealing tremendous AoE damage to opponents. Her unique kit also allows her to fit into any random team composition, and her Elemental Skill improves the squad's damage output.

The Raiden Shogun rerun banner will be available in the game on March 8 at 18:00 (UTC+8). It is worth players' Primogems if they want to spend it wishing for the Electro Archon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu