Top 5 reasons to get Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will see the rerun banner of Sangonomiya Kokomi in the second half of version 2.5. The version will go into the second phase in two days. Kokomi has become one of the best hydro characters in the game.

With her constant hydro application and healing, many players in the community have ranked her as S-tier support. This is because of how handy her kit is in the Spiral Abyss.

Now is an excellent chance for players to obtain Sangonomiya Kokomi in her rerun banner. Here are the top five reasons why players should get Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best reasons to get Kokomi in version 2.5

5) Unique playstyle

hourly kokomi — 🌧️ @hourlykokomimi kokomi has 4 passive talents, two of which center around her ult. the final one that decreases crit rate by 100% (hence giving a 25% healing bonus) helps her second talent boost her dmg output during her ult. kokomi has 4 passive talents, two of which center around her ult. the final one that decreases crit rate by 100% (hence giving a 25% healing bonus) helps her second talent boost her dmg output during her ult. https://t.co/VMlWUWu0ey

Sangonomiya Kokomi has a unique kit on the entire roster of Genshin Impact. One of the passive talents provides her a 25% healing bonus but a 100% reduction in crit rate. This means she has over -100% crit rate and cannot crit her hits at all.

With this, players can build her without worrying about crit rate or crit damage. On the upside, Kokomi is the only character that can deal consistent damage without worrying about crit.

4) Easy-to-build

Sangonomiya's unique kit makes her easy to build. Since players don't need to worry about crit rate or crit damage, they need to stack HP, Elemental Mastery, ATK%, and Energy recharge on her. She has two optimum artifact sets that suit the different playstyles of Kokomi.

For more support build, players can farm a four-piece set called Tenacity of Milelith. For a sub-DPS build, players can opt for a four-piece set of Ocean-Hued Clam. Most of her weapon choices are also free-to-play friendly.

3) Versatile team composition

Kokomi has abilities that can heal teammates and apply hydro to enemies simultaneously, making her a versatile unit in Genshin Impact. Players can fit in multiple team compositions.

Most of the players use her in all sorts of meta-teams such as Electro-Charged teams, Freeze teams, and Vaporize teams. She also has her unique team called “Sukokomon,” consisting of Kokomi, Fischl, Xiangling, and Sucrose.

2) Excellent healer

Players cannot praise enough Kokomi’s healing abilities. Both elemental skills and elemental bursts can heal teammates depending on their max health. Her elemental skill summons a water jellyfish-looking creature that heals nearby active characters at fixed intervals.

When Kokomi hits her opponents with normal or charged attacks in her elemental burst, she restores health for all the party members.

1) Constant hydro application

Kokomi is one of the few characters with abilities that allow her to apply hydro while on-field or staying off-field. Being a catalyst user also helps her constantly use hydro on opponents to trigger elemental reactions to deal massive reactionary damage.

Her elemental skills also apply to hydro enemies at fixed intervals, allowing players to time their reactions to getting those substantial damage numbers.

