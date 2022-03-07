Genshin Impact 2.5 banners, release dates, weapons, 4-star characters, and countdown

Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will soon have their rerun banner on Genshin Impact 2.5, granting players another chance to wish for the formidable Electro Archon and Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island.

With her amazing team composition abilities and utility, Raiden Shogun is one of the game's most powerful characters. Additionally, her Elemental Burst provides an entirely new set of attacks, giving her one of the most distinctive kits in the entire game. Meanwhile, Sangonomiya Kokomi is a full-time healer and Hydro applicant for the team, making her an excellent replacement for Mona.

Character banners in phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.5 and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!

During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

#GenshinImpact

Currently, there are two character banners for phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.5, each featuring different 5-star characters: Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi. The rerun banner for both characters will begin on March 8, 2022 at 06.00 pm (UTC +8) and run until the end of Genshin Impact's 2.5 updates on March 29, 2022.

Both Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners have the same pity counter and featured 4-star characters: Bennett, Xinyan, and Kujou Sara. These three characters are effective buffers that can help Raiden Shogun deal more damage. Bennett, in particular, is an especially valuable 4-star character, as he is the best Attack buffer in the game, even in Spiral Abyss.

The countdown shown above is for the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun banner on the Asia server.

Weapon banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Travelers, stock up on weapons in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!

During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

#GenshinImpact

The Engulfing Lightning and the Everlasting Moonglow will reappear in the weapon banner that will run alongside the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun banner. Players who wish to summon one of these powerful 5-star weapons will now have another opportunity to do so.

Besides the aforementioned 5-star weapons, there will also be other 4-star weapons that will receive a drop-rate boost:

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst) Lion's Roar (Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm) Akuoumaru (Claymore) Mouun's Moon (Bow)

Two of the four-star weapons are exclusive to the weapon banner, so fans may want to get them as soon as they are available.

Players must remember that the weapon banner will be available in the game at the same time as the next character banners: March 8, 2022 at 06.00 pm (UTC +8).

Raiden Shogun is a great option for players that lost out on their chances the first time around, as she can help practically any team. At the same time, Sangonomiya Kokomi is a top-tier healer and Hydro applicant, especially with the current Abyss buff. When the banners begin on March 8, players should make sure they have enough Primogems to summon them.

Edited by Atul S