How to get free 3700+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5 before Ayato banner

Kamisato Ayato is the next playable character in Genshin Impact, predicted to be released in version 2.6. However, the community still doesn't know which banner he will be, either in the first or second phases.

Still, this won't deter the fact that players will need to farm Primogems, so they will have the opportunity to wish for Kamisato Ayato when his banner comes. Here are the methods players can use to collect Primogems before the arrival of Genshin Impact version 2.6 on March 30.

How to get 3700+ Primogems before Ayato banner in Genshin Impact

There are still 25 days left before Genshin Impact version 2.6 comes. Here is an overview of how players can obtain Primogems during this short timeline.

Version 2.6 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 1500 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 600 Primogems New Events = 1260 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 40 Primogems

A total of 3740 Primogems can be obtained from the methods above for both F2P and P2P players in Genshin Impact.

A detailed guide to obtain 3740 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5 update

1) Version 2.6 live stream redemption codes

Genshin Impact version 2.5 live stream redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once phase 2 of version 2.5 arrives in a few days, players can expect the announcement of the version 2.6 live stream to introduce the new character, Kamisato Ayato.

During this special program, gamers can expect to receive three new Primogem redeem codes. They can claim these codes in-game or use the official website to get 300 Primogems.

2) Daily Commissions

Daily Commission Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing a day of Daily Commission provides players with 60 Primogems. Within 25 days, gamers can obtain 1500 Primogems if they complete all the tasks and talk to Katheryne to receive the rewards.

3) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss reset every 1st and 16th (Image via HoYoverse)

Before version 2.6 arrives, the Spiral Abyss will reset once again on the 16th. If players complete all floors with full stars, they can get 600 Primogems.

4) New Events

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



In Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~



#GenshinImpact Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.5 New Events - Phase IIIn Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~ Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.5 New Events - Phase IIIn Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vB6blGAdzi

There are three remaining events with at least 420 Primogems each for players to claim:

DIvine Ingenuity Of Drink A-Dreaming Hyakunin Ikki

It's safe to assume that Travelers can get a minimum of 1260 Primogems after they've completed the events.

5) Character Test Run

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/aUkX81Ha72

Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will be in the next character banner of Genshin Impact. Their test run will also be added to the game, where players can receive 20 Primogems each after completing it.

6) HoYoLAB daily check in = 40 Primogems

Daily check-in to get Primogems (Image via HoYoLAB)

Travelers who continuously do their daily check-ins from the HoYoLAB forum can get the remaining 40 Primogems on the 11th and 18th.

The remaining 25 days provide players with a few methods to gain Primogems. Those who follow the list above can obtain more than 3000 Primogems before the next version comes to the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen