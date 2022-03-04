5 tips to defeat Golden Wolflord in Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Genshin Impact 2.5 will feature the dangerous Golden Wolflord on the 12th floor of the Spiral Abyss.

This massive wolf can pose some serious issues for players. It does a ton of damage, flies high in the air, and applies a devastating corrosion effect that can drain HP through shields.

Players will need to play around this boss if they want to get all 12 stars in the Spiral Abyss during this rotation.

How to beat the Golden Wolflord easily in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact's Golden Wolflord may seem impossible to defeat, but players can take advantage of its weaknesses to make this boss fight much easier.

With the right team setup, defeating this foe won't take too long, though its massive health bar can make faster Abyss runs grind to a halt.

Here are five big tips to defeat this boss:

5) Bring a powerful ranged attacker

Staying close to the Golden Wolflord is an easy way to take a ton of damage from its powerful sweep attacks.

If players have a strong ranged attacker like Ganyu, they can stay at a safe distance while dropping the wolf's health with powerful shots. This can make the boss fight much easier and save players a lot of stamina.

4) Time powerful attacks after breaking its shield

rosalina 💗 kazuha rerun when @lillerosalina tryna kill the Golden Wolflord before it puts its shield up and I'M SCREAMING AT HOW CLOSE I WAS FML tryna kill the Golden Wolflord before it puts its shield up and I'M SCREAMING AT HOW CLOSE I WAS FML https://t.co/uW7211RUDo

If players aren't careful, they may end up wasting their strongest attacks on the Golden Wolflord's shield, effectively nullifying their effects.

To avoid this, players should make sure to save their bursts for when they break its shield, as it will enter a phase where they can easily take it down.

3) Bring powerful healers

Tama @Tamatini4 a kokomi main joined to solo the wolflord Lmaoo a kokomi main joined to solo the wolflord Lmaoo https://t.co/D7Bdp1UPzf

The Golden Wolflord's addition to the current Abyss is no coincidence, as Sangonomiya Kokomi is also being featured in a rerun soon.

Kokomi is an incredible healer who can counteract the effects of the Golden Wolflord's devastating corrosion with ease. Having a healer can make this fight much easier, as players won't need to worry about the constant health drain from the boss.

2) Learn the Golden Wolflord's moveset

Despite being a strong boss, the Golden Wolflord has a rather simple moveset. By learning all of its attack patterns, players will be able to dodge them with ease and avoid taking unnecessary damage.

Additionally, by learning when the boss is vulnerable to damage, players can take it down much faster, as its openings will be exposed.

1) Bring Geo characters

T-Money @appropriant Well, all I had to do for floor 12 was bring Ningguang for the Golden Wolflord and the rest kind of played itself out. Well, all I had to do for floor 12 was bring Ningguang for the Golden Wolflord and the rest kind of played itself out. https://t.co/yOqeX9Wr6W

The Golden Wolflord's biggest weakness is the Geo element, and players can take advantage of this to take down the boss.

It's almost necessary to have a Geo character in the party to take down the Golden Wolflord's shield phase. This is because a powerful Geo character can destroy its shields in mere seconds.

The best choices here are easily Ningguang and Zhongli, as their attacks can easily destroy the wolf's shields.

Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss can be tough without preparation, but if players have a good team ready, they can complete it with ease.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh