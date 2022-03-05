Who is Cyno in Genshin Impact? Manga references more details

Cyno is one of the most eagerly awaited characters in the Genshin Impact playable lineup. This mysterious character has appeared on the Genshin Impact webtoon and the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. He has piqued the interest of many players.

As a scholar from the region who is scheduled to come after Inazuma, he has strong ties to the future tale of Genshin Impact, and he will almost certainly emerge during the player's journey through Sumeru. While Cyno is unlikely to be playable for a long time, players can learn a lot about this new character here.

Cyno's backstory in Genshin Impact

Cyno is a student at Sumeru Academia, located in Sumeru's Wisdom. This is where Lisa completed her studies, demonstrating that it has highly qualified students and teachers.

Unfortunately, since he only appears on the Webtoon of Genshin Impact, players that focus on the in-game plot may have missed out on this character's introduction.

In the Webtoon, Cyno emerges to defend his friend Collei, who requires assistance while traveling through Mondstadt. Cyno uses his expertise in spells and magic to protect his friend in the Webtoon. However, he is portrayed using a polearm in the trailer.

Joy 🍀 || SEMI-IA @jeanIion So no one was gonna tell me that Lisa & Cyno are buddies... So no one was gonna tell me that Lisa & Cyno are buddies... https://t.co/gefQBNBYZZ

Magic users in Genshin Impact are usually equipped with a catalyst. Thus, it'll be fascinating to watch how Cyno performs in-game. Because Sumeru is a desert, Cyno wears a cloak and light clothing to avoid overheating in the scorching heat.

In Genshin Impact, Cyno's elemental Vision is still unknown. He originates from the Dendro nation of Sumeru. However, the red symbol around his waist could indicate Pyro vision.

Cyno's personality in Genshin Impact

cyno. || #FALLOFCELESTIA @cynocrumbs 🩹// rereading the genshin manga to discover more of cyno's personality and then amber literally describes him as "vague and cryptic" don't talk to me /nsrs 🩹// rereading the genshin manga to discover more of cyno's personality and then amber literally describes him as "vague and cryptic" don't talk to me /nsrs https://t.co/BNXWx3P1Jd

Cyno is a wise scholar from Sumeru Academia who appears aloof and mysterious, preferring to keep things straightforward. Because of his stoic demeanor, he seems composed and confident.

When Cyno first met Amber at the Official Genshin Webtoon, he was frigid. He threatened to transform her into a pig until readers discovered that he was willing to help Collei seal her archon residue.

Amber describes Cyno as "vague and cryptic" in the manga. There's still a lot to learn about this Sumeru scholar. Fans of the character will have to wait for further details in the new manga publications.

When will Genshin Impact release Cyno in the game's storyline

Cyno may be introduced during the Sumeru chapter of the Genshin Impact storyline, so he'll be coming shortly. Players had just finished the Inazuma plot, and Sumeru was mentioned in the conversation when the Traveler talked to Yae Miko, signaling that this region may be the next destination.

Cyno is known to wander around in the story and could appear at any time during the player's journey. There's a potential that he'll show up at some point during an event, much like Scaramouche did previously in the story. Players will have to keep an eye out for this mysterious Sumeru student.

Cyno is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing Genshin Impact characters, and gamers will hopefully get a better look at him soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar