Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner 4-star characters, weapons, countdown and release date

Genshin Impact 2.5's Raiden Shogun rerun will begin soon, giving players another chance to wish for the powerful Electro Archon.

Raiden Shogun is one of the game's strongest characters, thanks to her powerful team composition abilities and utility. She also has one of the most unique kits in the game, with her Elemental Burst providing an entirely new set of attacks.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Raiden Shogun rerun banner details revealed

hourly raiden ei @hourlyraiden Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner features Bennett, Xinyan and Kujou Sara! If you are planning to wish on her banner, good luck! Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner features Bennett, Xinyan and Kujou Sara! If you are planning to wish on her banner, good luck! 🍀 https://t.co/kvZruF1w92

Raiden Shogun's rerun banner is set to begin on March 8th, 2022, and will last until the end of Genshin Impact's 2.5 update on March 29th.

The banner will run alongside the Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun banner, and both will share pity and 4-stars. However, the 4-stars on this banner are much better-suited to Raiden Shogun, as she will be arriving with Xinyan, Bennett, and Kujou Sara. These three characters are powerful buffers and can provide Raiden Shogun with tons of extra damage.

Players who are missing Bennett might want to try rolling on this banner, as he's an important character in the game's hardest content.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/X3StYn4kkl

The weapon banner that will run alongside the Raiden Shogun banner will feature the return of the Engulfing Lightning and the Everlasting Moonglow. Players who have wanted either of these powerful 5-star weapons will now get another chance to summon them.

The 4-stars included on this banner are the Sacrificial Fragments, the Lion's Roar, the Favonius Lance, the Akuoumaru, and the Mouun's Moon. Two of these 4-star weapons can't be acquired anywhere else, so fans may want to grab them once they become available.

Raiden Shogun rerun countdown:

The rerun banner isn't too far away now, and players will only have to wait a few more days to get another chance to wish for the powerful Raiden Shogun.

Players who missed out on their opportunity the first time will definitely want to give Raiden Shogun a try, as she can be useful to almost any team. However, they should ensure they have enough Primogems to summon for her when the banner begins on March 8th.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh