'Thaw all shards out' Genshin Impact quest guide (March 2022)

'In the Mountains' is a World Quest in the early version of Genshin Impact that sends players to Mondstadt's Dragonspine. The objective of this task is to thaw out several icy shards in specific locations. By completing this quest, players can obtain some rewards.

New players may have some trouble completing this World Quest as it is an old one, and almost the entire community has finished it. However, they must continue with the task as it is crucial to Genshin Impact's plot.

How to complete 'Thaw all shards out' in Genshin Impact

This Genshin Impact quest can be dangerous for unprepared gamers, so players should make sure they're ready before starting the task. Bring at least one Pyro character into the party to cast simple fire attacks as Dragonspine can be dangerously cold.

If not properly managed, the cold weather may bring an entire team down. Therefore, taking care of it is critical. The main purpose of this quest is to thaw out the frozen shards that are preventing gamers from continuing the quest. Players can follow the walkthrough below to complete the 'Thaw all the shards out' quest.

Thaw all the shards out (1/3)

The first shard can be located south of Wyrmrest Valley in Dragonspine. Players can use the teleport waypoint to reach the area or follow the quest navigation. Then take the following steps:

Complete the puzzle to reveal an underground area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Activate the mechanism to start the puzzle

Hit the monument with Cryo attacks based on the Seelie's order

Open the Precious Chest that spawn

Defeat the Ruin Guards to reveal a massive underground cavern

Enter the cave and guide the Warming Seelie to their garden

Collect Scarlet Quartz to thaw the shard (Image via Genshin Impact)

Break a Scarlet Quartz and hit the ice shard in the middle of the area four times

Click on the 'Start' option to activate the orb

Thaw all the shards out (2/3)

The second area is harder than the previous location because the enemies have the advantage of being long-ranged, and the fighting arena is near water. As a result, players might freeze if they aren't careful during the challenge.

First, players must teleport to Starglow Cavern and head east until they see a similar ice shard. However, this shard is protected by a barrier. Travelers can follow the steps below to remove the barrier and thaw the ice shard:

Complete the challenge to remove the barrier (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start the challenge nearby and defeat all enemies within a time limit

There are four waves of enemies, with several varieties of Hilichurls Shooters

The last wave will consist of three Cryo Abyss Mages

Once the challenge is completed, the barrier protecting the ice shard will be removed

Break a Scarlet Quartz and hit the ice shard in the middle of the area four times

Click on the 'Start' option to activate the orb

Thaw all the shards out (3/3)

When Genshin Impact players reach the Skyfrost Nail at Dragonspine's top, they must thaw out all of the shards once more. Fortunately, the shards at the summit of Dragonspine will not require any puzzle-solving.

The only thing left for players is exploring the area and smashing the floating shards with the Scarlet Quartz that may be found nearby. Players may snipe the shards from afar with a bow-wielding character, saving a lot of time.

When these shards break, they will release Orbs that must be collected. Once all of the orbs have been collected, players can finish the mission and earn tons of rewards.

