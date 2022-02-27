Recently, in Genshin Impact version 2.5, a particular name keeps popping up: Istaroth. While diving into the lore of Enkanomiya, Mondstadt, and even Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Istaroth has been mentioned multiple times.

Istaroth is mostly referred to as a "she," despite her exact appearance being unknown. However, there is a lot of material to cover about this mysterious individual, including some important details prior to The Seven Archons' ascension to power.

darchi🍁 @darchidownbad Any genshin lore enthusiasts around to explain this to me? I don't remember an Istaroth in the stories before this one? Any genshin lore enthusiasts around to explain this to me? I don't remember an Istaroth in the stories before this one? https://t.co/ihaT8c16jL

Who is Istaroth in Genshin Impact and what's her history in each region?

Istaroth is a god who has dominion over time and wind, and is most likely one of Primordial One's four shining shades. She is known by multiple names such as:

The God of Moments The God of Time Master of Time Ruler of Time Kairos The Thousand Winds of Time The Thousand Winds Tokoyo Ookami The Undying Wind Htoratsi

Both before and after the establishment of The Seven, she was worshiped in Mondstadt and Enkanomiya. In Mondstadt, devotion to her and awareness of her presence have all but vanished. However, her memory has been kept subtly intact through expressions about "the winds of time."

While for Enkanomiya, even after being cut off from the rest of Teyvat, the residents continued to worship her as the only one who hadn't abandoned them. However, following Orobashi's arrival, the tradition appears to have diminished, and after the migration to Watatsumi Island, it seems to have vanished entirely.

Istaroth's role in Genshin Impact's Mondstadt

Barbatos, the current Anemo Archon in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the early days of Mondstadt, Istaroth was once worshiped alongside Barbatos (The current Anemo Archon). Although it has never been explicitly mentioned, the Thousand Winds Temple may have been built as a sign of devotion. Ironically, Istaroth was forgotten over time, and many in Mondstadt began to believe that Barbatos was the only god worth worshiping.

Two major incidents may have contributed to the loss of Istaroth-related information. First, the Lawrence Clan repressed knowledge of Mondstadt's history and destroyed historical archives and relics to mask their own degeneracy during the Mondstadt Aristocracy's corrupt period.

Second, the Mondstadt Library, formerly the largest library in northern Teyvat, was reduced to a sixth of its former size after the fall of the aristocracy, following the Great Fire of Fall Equinox.

Istaroth's role in Genshin Impact's Inazuma

kiryu ✦ misses dainsleif. @khaenrian // genshin 2.5 spoilers



both raiden makoto and ei knowing (of) istaroth (the goddess of time) has such huge implications! // genshin 2.5 spoilersboth raiden makoto and ei knowing (of) istaroth (the goddess of time) has such huge implications! https://t.co/4LrefyDSTd

During the second Story Quest of Raiden Shogun, 'Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act 2,' Ei felt that Istaroth may have aided Makoto in manipulating time to plant the Sacred Sakura. This happened either with or without her knowledge, because neither Ei nor Yae Miko believed Makoto could do it alone.

The entirety of this god's significance in Inazuma may be found in Enkanomiya, particularly in The Byakuyakoku Collection. Given that Istaroth was recently mentioned in Genshin Impact 2.5, one has to wonder when this mysterious god's lore will be revealed again.

Gamers might be wondering if Istaroth will ever be a playable character. Even if Istaroth is made into a playable unit, players might have to wait for a long time before she becomes available. This is because the community is currently in the dark about Istaroth's role in the current main story, and she is yet to make an appearance in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi