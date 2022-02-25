All Genshin Impact chest locations in Yae Miko's story quest

Yae Miko is the mysterious and mischievous grand priestess that was released in Genshin Impact version 2.5. As a new 5-star playable character, she is confirmed to have her own Story Quest.

'The Great Narukami Offering' is Yae Miko's quest, where the Travelers will embark on a journey of being a novelist. Similar to other Story Quests, there will be instances where players need to enter a one-time Domain. In Yae Miko's Domain, players can collect six treasure chests before exiting the area.

All 6 chests in Genshin Impact Yae Miko's Story Quest

1) Exquisite Chest in the first room

The first Common Chest in the domain (Image via Hoyoverse)

The first chest can be obtained right after you enter the domain. Turn left once you enter and eliminate all enemies to unseal the Exquisite Chest. The enemies guarding the treasure chest are Kairagi and two Nobushi.

2) Exquisite on the bottom floor

The second Exquisite Chest in the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the lowest floor of the domain by using an elevator and jump down on the lower platform. Defeat 2 Kairagi to remove the seal on the Exquisite Chest. Make sure to activate the lamp with Electro attack as it is part of the current task.

3) Common Chest on the top floor

The first Common Chest in the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Activate the lever on the previous chest's location to activate the elevator. Ride the wind using a glider to reach the top floor. Once reaching the floor, turn right and push the wall to the right to uncover a sealed Common Chest. Defeat the enemy to unlock the treasure chest.

4) Common Chest on the top floor

The second Common Chest in the Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth treasure chest is located on the same floor. You must move a few of the walls to uncover it. This time, the chest is not sealed, and you don't need to defeat any enemies.

5) Common Chest on the top floor

The third Common Chest in the Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following the path, you will find an elevator to go to the first floor again. Beside the elevator will be the fifth treasure chest, unsealed and can be collected instantly.

6) Precious Chest

The only Precious Chest in the Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last and only Precious Chest can be obtained after you finish the task 'A Centuries-Long Dream.' During the quest, the Traveler will be possessed by a spirit that is revealed to be the author of the book 'A Firsthand Guide to Summoning Spirits.'

All treasure chests in the one-time domain can only be collected once, and so does the occurrence of players entering the domain. Since Travelers can only enter the area one time, it is best if they memorize the location of each chest so they won't miss it in the game.

