All 6 Luxurious Chest locations in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering event

Collecting treasure chests is a new pastime activity for players in Genshin Impact version 2.5. During the event 'Three Realms Gateway Offering,' a new area with the same geographical map as Enkanomiya will be available in the game.

On this new map, players must complete an Event Quest to collect rewards from the event. In addition, there are also new treasure chests spawned in various locations on the map. Since the map is temporary, Travelers are recommended to collect all chests, especially Luxurious Chests that give the most Primogem rewards before the end of version 2.5.

Luxurious Chest locations in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering

1) North of The Narrows

The location of the first Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can obtain the first Luxurious Chest in the Three Realms Gateway Offering north of The Narrows. The treasure chest is sealed behind Electro Monuments and Seelie. You must light up the monuments with Electro attacks based on the movement of the Electro Seelie.

2) Southwest of The Narrows

The location of the second Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Luxurious Chest can be claimed after completing a Time-Trial Challenge southwest of The Narrows. However, the challenge is locked behind three Seelies. You must find and follow those three to their garden to unlock the Time-Trial monument. A Luxurious Chest will spawn after you've completed the challenge.

3) Northwest of Evernight Temple

The location of the third Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third Luxurious Chest is hidden behind another Time-Trial Challenge northwest of Evernight Temple. Similar to the previous treasure chest, you must find and send three Seelies back to their courts before the barriers surrounding the monument disappear. Complete the Time-Trial Challenge, and you will receive a Luxurious Chest.

4) Evernight Temple

The location of the fourth Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the fourth Luxurious Chest along with two other Precious Chests inside a locked gate with a sleeping Ruin Grader. However, you must activate the mechanism that was sealed behind four Electro monuments before the gate protecting the treasure chests lifted up.

5) Southwest of The Serpent's Heart

The location of the fifth Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth Luxurious Chest is located southwest of The Serpent's Heart. This time, you must find two Seelies and guide them back to their courts before the seal around a Time-Trial Challenge monument disappears. Complete the challenge to spawn the treasure chest.

6) Dainichi Mikoshi

The location of the sixth Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can claim the last Luxurious Chest by completing the new World Quest 'The Bunkoku Enigma' in the Three Realms Gateway Offering. In this quest, you must search for seven stone slates around the area and use them to open a secret room inside a chamber.

A total of 125 treasure chests can be obtained from the Three Realms Gateway Offering map. This new area will disappear once version 2.6 comes and replaces the current version. Of course, all the treasure chests will also be retracted from the game. With the remaining weeks, gamers should focus on collecting all these chests as it will provide them Primogems rewards.

