How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in February 2022: Working code for 60 primogems

Genshin Impact 2.5 has revealed a new redeem code that rewards free Primogems and more.

Primogems are single-handedly the most important in-game currency in the game, which is very difficult to accumulate without spending actual money. There are times when publishers release unique codes at irregular intervals for players to get some primogems for free, apart from regular quests and missions.

HoYoverse has released numerous redeem codes since the launch of the game, but most of them have expired already. That being said, this article lists all the Genshin Impact codes that are still working as of February 2022.

Genshin Impact working redeem codes in February 2022

A new working redeem code is floating across the internet which can be redeemed by players to get primogems and other rewards. The working redeem codes for February 2022 are the following:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 – 60 Primogems and five Hero's Wit

9BPCJCQHAWZ – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit

Players can redeem these codes either on the official Genshin Impact website or in-game settings.

To claim these codes inside the game, go to settings. In settings, players have to find the redeem now option in accounts where they can claim their primogems by entering the redeem code to claim it.

To redeem codes on the official website, travelers must visit the redeem page on the webpage. From there, they will have to fill out which server they play on and the redeem code they want to claim.

After redeeming the code, the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game email, where they can select the option to claim them and the rewards can then be found in their inventory.

There is a high chance that some of the above redeem codes will expire after a specific time, while some may not. The codes are not restricted to any particular region but can only be redeemed once per account.

Earlier in February, HoYoverse released three redeem codes in their 2.5 Special Program as a sign to show their compassion towards community support. Unfortunately, these redeem codes expire within 24 hours.

